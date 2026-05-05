110 freeway closed in both directions outside Port of Los Angeles for tunnel fire

Firefighters are at the scene of an excavation operation beneath the Harbor (110) Freeway that has shut down all lanes in both directions today.

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All lanes of the 110 freeway leading to and from the Port of Los Angeles were shut down Tuesday morning due to a tunnel fire, authorities said.

The fire began in a tunnel under the freeway near West Harry Bridges Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. Monday and was first reported as a rubbish fire.

The California Highway Patrol closed all northbound lanes at West Channel Street around 10:50 p.m. and all southbound lanes around 3:30 a.m. at West Harry Bridges Boulevard, CHP Officer Mike Nasir said. It’s not yet known when the highway will reopen, Nasir said.

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The Los Angeles Fire Department indicated that fighting the fire has been difficult to extinguish.

“The challenge with freeways is how do you get a water supply up there, right?” Asst. Chief Carlos Calvillo told KABC. “So we have the resource down below, providing a water supply to the water resources up on top of the freeway.”

This post will be updated.