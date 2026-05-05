Larry Vein, a voice for hope in the Palisades fire recovery, dies at 61

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, right, presents Pali Strong founder Larry Vein with a certificate during an event in Santa Monica in May 2025.

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Larry Vein, a Palisades fire survivor who became a beacon of hope for other survivors as he relayed essential recovery information through social media videos and community events, has died. He was 61.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the April 27 death a suicide.

Vein, the voice behind the Pali Strong recovery campaign, was ultimately swept up in a political storm surrounding the distribution of FireAid charity funds after he received $500,000 to build a social platform for wildfire survivors. Those close to him said the controversy weighed on him immensely in his final months.

In the aftermath of the January 2025 firestorm, Vein’s energetic optimism and informational dispatches helped buoy the spirits of a fire-traumatized community — a group that researchers say bears an increased risk of depression, anxiety and thoughts of self-harm.

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Vein’s brother, Jon Vein, said he had received “literally hundreds of phone calls,” from members of the community saying his brother “was a bright light in the community; he did so much for us; he always had a smile on his face.”

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional and call 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line. More resources

Among those who sent messages was Col. Eric Swenson, who oversaw the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ debris removal efforts. Swenson plans to fly out for Vein’s service, Jon Vein said. L.A. City Councilmember Traci Park, who represents Pacific Palisades, also posted a tribute to Vein on social media, and Palisades fire survivors quickly filled Whatsapp group messages with memories of Vein, who often seemed to be everywhere at once during recovery.

Community organizations will honor Vein through a memorial celebration at the Palisades Recreation Center on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

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Vein, raised in Encino, had an entrepreneurial spirit and was often laser-focused on giving back to his community, friends recalled. He found a career in real estate and volunteered across the city, from the Palisades to Skid Row. His greatest pride was his two kids.

“Every conversation started off with a five-minute discussion about his kids,” said Jim Cragg, who, as the board chair of the Palisades Long-Term Recovery Group, worked closely with Vein after the fire. “He was a family man. He was a happy-go-lucky family man.”

When the Palisades fire erupted, Vein sprang into action. He comforted terrified survivors and filled critical information voids by sending continual updates to friends and neighbors as firefighters fought the blaze. In the community’s hardest moments, he encouraged survivors to stay “Pali Strong.”

Vein, whose residence narrowly escaped the fire, created the Pali Strong Foundation in an attempt to streamline a maelstrom of confusing and sometimes conflicting recovery information, and to provide survivors with a virtual community space to replace those physical spaces destroyed by flames.

“At a time when thousands of Palisadians were in trauma, this guy stepped up to try to do something to help the community — to help his neighbors,” Cragg said. “He just wanted to do something positive.”

Yet, the politics of recovery have been fraught.

Many survivors say that much of the money raised by a FireAid concert and distributed to a wide range of organizations never reached their community or was spent ineffectively — even though organizers promised it would go solely to “short-term relief and long-term efforts to rebuild.” Many community members also resented attempts by these organizations to work with local politicians who were criticized for their handling of the disaster.

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Vein ultimately became a lightning rod for much of this frustration.

“I think few people could have survived that,” Jon Vein said. “I think what he tried to do was just, do the best that he could, put his head down and continue this mission of trying to help the community.”

Those who worked closely with Vein said he was working to return a significant portion of the money granted to him and that he invested thousands of his own dollars into recovery events.

His brother hopes this moment, when fire survivors are particularly vulnerable to mental health challenges, can help bring the community closer together and serve as a reminder to treat people with grace.

Suicide is often caused by a complex mix of factors. However, research is increasingly showing that wildfire survivors have a significantly higher risk of suicidal ideation, depression and anxiety — especially during year two of recovery.

Research following more than 1,500 people affected by the August 2023 Maui fires found that — compared with the general population — survivors in the burn area were nearly twice as likely to experience depression and more than two and a half times as likely to experience anxiety. They were also more than four times as likely to experience suicidal ideation.

In disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and the Flint, Mich., water crisis, “mental health outcomes didn’t peak immediately, they peaked around the two-year mark,” said Ruben Juarez, a health economics professor at the University of Hawaii and co-lead of the Maui fires study. “So, I think for L.A., the message is super clear: Don’t assume that the worst is over after one year.”

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The pressures that wildfires exert on survivors are not always direct — housing instability, the loss of employment and the breakdown of social networks and sense of community all exacerbate the crisis. The effects of wildfires, which fundamentally alter the lives of survivors, can seep into nearly every aspect of daily life. Those effects can reach far beyond those living in the burn scars.

“Continue investing in social support systems,” Juarez said, speaking about L.A. “People in distress, they don’t know how to navigate systems. They just need trusted individuals to help them access care, housing, support — all of these things.”

Vein is survived by his two children Amalie, 19, and Sammy, 1; his mother, Sylvia; and his brothers, Jon and Steve.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional or call 988. The nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Or text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line.