Police fire shots on 210 Freeway during pursuit in Sylmar; lane closures snarl traffic

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A police shooting took place on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar on Tuesday afternoon as officers pursued a man with a felony warrant for his arrest, authorities said.

At around 1:30 p.m., Los Angles Police Department officers were in pursuit of an approximately 25-year-old suspect in the area of the 210 Freeway and Bledsoe Street, according to a department spokesperson. Officers put in a call for backup, at which time shots were fired by police, the spokesperson said.

Details around what led to the gunfire are unclear.

The incident has prompted the closure of the westbound 210 lanes at Polk Street, with traffic diverted to State Route 118 as police investigate the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. The eastbound transition road from State Route 118 to the westbound 210 is also closed.

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The closure remained in place at 4 p.m., causing a significant backlog of traffic on the 210 Freeway, State Route 118 and surrounding streets as afternoon rush hour intensified, according to helicopter footage captured by KTLA.

KTLA helicopters also captured what appeared to be a handgun lying on the freeway. There was a heavy police presence at the scene, where a pickup truck and semi-truck were cordoned off by police tape. The TV station also observed a person being loaded into an ambulance.

This is a developing story and will be updated.