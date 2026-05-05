Feds probe LAUSD for allegedly reassigning, not removing, teachers accused of sex misconduct

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The U.S. Department of Education is investigating the Los Angeles school district for allegedly reassigning — rather than removing — teachers who have been accused of sexual misconduct, including those who have had “romantic relationships” with students.

The department alleges that the district, under terms “cemented” in its contract with the teachers union, “appears to guarantee that teachers will be reassigned, not terminated or immediately removed from student facing roles, while officials investigate” accusations made against instructors.

The federal interpretation of alleged wrongdoing appears to be based on the meaning of the word “reassignment.” The federal agency seems to presume that reassignment means an accused teacher has a contractual right to teach at a different school. If that’s the case the L.A. Unified policy would be illegal under federal law, the department contends.

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The school system defended its policies as legal and appropriate.

“The District follows established ... procedures, which are designed to ensure a fair, thorough, and impartial process for all parties,” officials said in a statement. “When allegations are reported, they are promptly reviewed, and appropriate interim measures are implemented to protect those involved. If violations are substantiated, the District takes decisive action in accordance with the law and our policies.”

The statement added: “We also continuously review and strengthen our policies, training, and reporting systems to better prevent misconduct and support those who come forward. We encourage anyone with information or concerns to report them so they can be addressed appropriately.”

A spokesperson for the teachers union was not immediately available for comment.

The department said in a release that the alleged reassignment practice applies when teachers are “credibly accused” of:



Sexual harassment of a student;

Behavior with a student that is motivated by sexual interest;

Maintaining a sexual or romantic relationship with a student or other minor;

Creating, selling, or using child pornography;

Unnecessary physical contact with a student;

Failure to report suspected child abuse.

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What does LAUSD policy say

The district does not appear to define reassignment as sending an employee back to a similar job, according to the wording of its policy.

Under current district policy, which stretches over 100 pages, a reassignment is not defined as a new work role in another school and does not mean the accused would have similar duties.

The policy states that “a reassignment is defined as the provisional removal of an employee from their regularly assigned workplace for the safety of District students, staff, or the workplace (e.g., “temporary pull,” “housing” an employee, relocation of worksite for investigation into allegations, issuing a “stay-away” notice, suspension pending dismissal).’”

The prime consideration, under district policy, is “the risk to the safety of students, staff, or the workplace ... pending the outcome of a preliminary inquiry or full investigation.”

The presumption of the policy is that accused teachers would be reassigned to their home, not to teach a new group of students.

Reassignment happens in cases where an employee must continue to be paid as an investigation proceeds. Certain offenses are so egregious that they can result in immediate dismissal proceedings — without paychecks continuing to go out for prolonged periods.

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At the point when an investigation has gathered enough information, it is the “Region Administrator of Operations/Division Head” who determines whether the employee will be allowed to return to the original assignment, reassigned to other duties or directed to remain at home. The administration also can begin disciplinary and dismissal proceedings.

Cases that merit enhanced scrutiny are moved up the chain of command.

School employees are “mandated reporters” of sexual misconduct and could face internal discipline and even criminal charges for failing to report misconduct by others. District policy also directs the L.A. Unified to report alleged sexual misconduct to police and to be guided by their instructions.

However, even if police decline to file charges, district officials remain obligated to conduct a further investigation to determine if internal discipline is warranted and to protect the safety of alleged and potential victims.

There are examples from years past of accused employees being reassigned elsewhere within the district or finding jobs elsewhere on their own after credible sexual misconduct allegations. More recent cases have resulted from district employees failing to follow district policy.

L.A. Unified also has authorized $750 million in bonds to pay ongoing sexual misconduct settlements. Most of the these settlements result from recent state law allowing self-identified victims, many from long ago, to sue for damages. Other public agencies face comparable liabilities.

What the union contract says

The federal investigation appears to be linked to an August 2024 agreement between United Teachers Los Angeles and the L.A. Unified School District. That agreement resolved a union grievance addressing what the union regarded as administrative overreach and inattention to employees mired in lengthy probes and disciplinary proceedings.

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The grievance was filed in November of 2023.

The resolution states that when an investigation begins — and when an employee is removed or “reassigned,” the UTLA member will be “notified within 5 days of the general nature of the allegations against them.” In addition, “reassignment will only occur if the nature of the allegations fits one of these descriptions.”

The descriptions listed are those cited in the announcement of the federal probe, such as sexual harassment and romantic relationships.

The agreement addresses the notification rights of an accused employee who has been removed from that employee’s original position. It does not indicate that the employee has a right to be assigned to a similar position elsewhere.

More on the federal probe

The U.S. Dept. of Education characterizes the probe as under Title IX, a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination, including sexual harassment, sexual assault and violence in any education program or activity receiving federal funding.

The federal announcement states “the district appears to be protecting sexual predators at the expense of its students.” The investigation will be conducted by the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights, which has sustained deep budget cuts in the Trump administration.

“Under Title IX, schools must respond appropriately and address claims of sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment and assault, in a timely manner, but the District seems to be putting the continued employment of sexual predators above the safety of students,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey.

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“It is unconscionable that the District would simply ignore Title IX’s procedural requirements to protect teachers who cause life-changing harm to their kids,” Richey added.

This is the third recent Trump administration investigation into LAUSD practices. The administration re-opened a previously settled probe into the Black Student Achievement Plan, on the grounds that it gives illegal advantages to Black students at the expense of others. The school district contends that all students are equally eligible for the program’s benefits — and that it is only the original name that has been maintained.

The Trump administration also has targeted L.A. Unified for providing slightly smaller class sizes in schools with a predominantly non-White population.

A painful history

The most notorious example of a disastrous reassignment may be that of Steven Thomas Rooney, which came to light in 2008. Los Angeles school officials transferred the assistant principal to a Watts middle school just months after he had been removed from a previous school where he was investigated for allegedly having sex with an underage student and pulling a gun on her stepfather. District officials returned him to work on the grounds that police declined to file charges at the time.

The district has revamped policies several times since, but even in 2008, officials stumbled in the Rooney case by not following guidelines that should have protected students.