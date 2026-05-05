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These famous potato chips may contain salmonella. What you need to know

According to the FDA, potato chips from Utz Quality Foods that may be infected with salmonella have been recalled.
(Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Jasmine "Jaz" Mendez
By Jasmine Mendez
Staff Writer Follow

Nine varieties of salty snacks from a leading national manufacturer were recalled this week amid concerns over a risk of salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On Monday, Utz Quality Foods, a major American snack manufacturer based in Pennsylvania, announced a safety alert involving products sold under two of its brands: Zapp’s and Dirty.

The recalled potato chips were seasoned in a dry milk powder sourced from a California dairy cooperative that may contain salmonella, the FDA said in a statement.

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As a precaution, Utz is warning consumers about potential health risks linked to the products. The FDA said several seasoned batches had tested negative for salmonella. No illnesses have been reported, the agency added. The powder was sourced from California Dairies Inc.

Utz’s snacks are sold at retail stores nationwide, including Walmart and Target. The FDA recommends shoppers avoid the following chips:

Zapps

  • 1.5-ounce Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips
  • 2.5- and 8-ounce Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips
  • 1.5-ounce Zapp’s Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60 count)
  • 2.5- and 8-ounce Zapp’s Big Cheezy Potato Chips
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Dirty

  • 2-ounce Dirty Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips
  • 2-ounce Dirty Maui Onion Potato Chips
  • 2-ounce Dirty Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

Most of the recalled items are set to expire in August 2026. If you consumed these snacks in the past few days, the FDA recommends staying alert for possible symptoms.

What to look for

Salmonella is a foodborne illness that can be fatal to young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Symptoms may develop between 12 to 72 hours after infection, according to the FDA.

The FDA said that people with strong immune systems infected with salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness can last four to seven days.

In rare cases, the infection may produce more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, the agency added.

What to do if infected

If you contract salmonella, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends drinking plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration.

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The CDC advises that consulting a doctor before taking anti-diarrhea medicine or antibiotics. If severe symptoms continue after two days, seek medical help, the agency says.

Since those with diarrhea can spread salmonella to others, it’s also recommended to avoid sharing food or preparing meals for others, sexual contact, swimming in public pools and to stay home while sick.

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Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

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