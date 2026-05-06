Arrest made in Playa del Rey hit-and-run that killed man and his 1-year-old nephew

LAPD officers investigate a fatal crash at the intersection of Vista Del Mar and Culver Boulevard on Sunday

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a person in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Playa del Rey that killed a 1-year-old boy and his young uncle over the weekend.

A police spokesperson confirmed an arrest was made Wednesday morning but could not immediately provide additional details or identify the person who was taken into custody.

The arrest, first reported by ABC 7, comes three days after the fatal crash early Sunday at the intersection of Vista Del Mar and Culver Boulevard.

Advertisement

The crash occurred at 4:34 a.m., when the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee traveling southbound on Vista Del Mar crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a blue BMW 5 Series, police said in a written statement.

Los Angeles fire paramedics pronounced one occupant of the BMW dead at the scene and took three others to a hospital — including the toddler, who later died.

“The driver of the white Jeep Cherokee abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled the location on foot without stopping to identify themselves or render aid as required by law,” the police statement read.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles County medical examiner identified the two victims killed in the crash as 25-year-old Oswaldo Sandoval and 1-year-old Roger Sandoval.

Family members said Sandoval was Roger’s uncle.

Elba Sandoval, mother and grandmother of the victims, created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

“My heart is broken as I try to process this unimaginable loss,” she wrote on the fundraising page. “Losing two loved ones so close together has left me overwhelmed with grief and facing challenges I never expected.”