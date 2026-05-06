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Arrest made in Playa del Rey hit-and-run that killed man and his 1-year-old nephew

LAPD officers investigate a fatal crash at the intersection of Vista Del Mar and Culver Boulevard on Sunday
(OnScene.TV)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a person in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Playa del Rey that killed a 1-year-old boy and his young uncle over the weekend.

A police spokesperson confirmed an arrest was made Wednesday morning but could not immediately provide additional details or identify the person who was taken into custody.

The arrest, first reported by ABC 7, comes three days after the fatal crash early Sunday at the intersection of Vista Del Mar and Culver Boulevard.

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The crash occurred at 4:34 a.m., when the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee traveling southbound on Vista Del Mar crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a blue BMW 5 Series, police said in a written statement.

AREA/CITY: Playa Del Rey DETAILS: A fatal two-vehicle collision occurred on Culver Blvd and Vista Del Mar in Playa Del Rey. Family of the deceased arrived to the scene distraught, some can be heard saying "they didn't try to save him". LAPD is investigating the crash. Unknown if the crash is speed or alcohol related at this time. The green BMW looks to be a high-performance M series. Two adults and a 1-year-old child were transported in critical condition.

California

Two dead, including 1-year-old, in Playa del Rey hit-and-run crash

A toddler and a man died in an hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey. Two others suffered injuries.

Los Angeles fire paramedics pronounced one occupant of the BMW dead at the scene and took three others to a hospital — including the toddler, who later died.

“The driver of the white Jeep Cherokee abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled the location on foot without stopping to identify themselves or render aid as required by law,” the police statement read.

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The Los Angeles County medical examiner identified the two victims killed in the crash as 25-year-old Oswaldo Sandoval and 1-year-old Roger Sandoval.

Family members said Sandoval was Roger’s uncle.

Elba Sandoval, mother and grandmother of the victims, created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

“My heart is broken as I try to process this unimaginable loss,” she wrote on the fundraising page. “Losing two loved ones so close together has left me overwhelmed with grief and facing challenges I never expected.”

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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