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Deputy fatally shoots homeowner’s dog while investigating stolen vehicle in San Bernardino

A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy.
A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a homeowner’s dog during a stolen vehicle investigation Monday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times intern Cierra Morgan
By Cierra Morgan
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A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a homeowner’s dog while searching for a reported stolen vehicle in San Bernardino, according to authorities.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said deputies responded at about 11:37 a.m. Monday to the 7000 block of Glasgow Avenue after a caller reported a stolen vehicle in the area.

A deputy entered a residential yard while searching for the vehicle and encountered the homeowner’s dog, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

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“During the encounter, the deputy discharged his firearm, striking the dog,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Veronica Ordaz Gonzalez and her brother Jose Ramos Santiago were awarded $800,000 in damages in March 2023 after Fresno County Sheriff's entered Ordaz Gonzalez's home and killed the family dog Scooby in June 2018. Fresno County recently appealed to the Fifth District Court of Appeals, who sided with the family and affirmed the judgement on Wednesday.

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Shooting death of pet dog, Scooby, could cost Fresno County taxpayers $2 million

Fresno County’s taxpayers are expected to pay at least $2 million after an appeals court ruling upholds a lower court’s decision that sheriff’s deputies unnecessarily killed a dog in 2018.

After the shooting, a sheriff’s supervisor and animal control officers responded to the scene and notified the homeowners. Animal control collected the deceased animal and also took custody of another dog found wandering in the street, according to authorities.

Deputies later recovered the stolen vehicle near the area.

Jesus Serna, the homeowner, spoke to KTLA Channel 5 and said the dog that was killed was a Rottweiler named Daisy.

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“She was just defending her home,” Serna told the station.

Serna questioned why deputies entered the property while investigating the stolen vehicle report.

“I asked why they were there and they told me it was due to a vehicle being near my home that was stolen,” he told KTLA. “They attempted to knock on my door and then they let themselves in.”

Serna also criticized the deputy’s actions during the encounter, saying, “They randomly go into someone’s house and do whatever they want.”

“It shows that the department has no remorse for animals or anyone,” he told KTLA.

Sheriff’s investigators are reviewing body-worn camera footage and privately recorded video of the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

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