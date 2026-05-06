Disney fans may soon get to order Disney-themed license plates that help children’s hospitals

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California drivers may soon have the option to purchase Disney-themed license plates that benefit children’s health care.

The mission is to raise funds for unpaid services provided by children’s hospitals statewide. The collaboration involves the Disneyland Resort, the California Children’s Hospital Assn., and the Health Facilities Financing Authority overseen by the state treasurer’s office, according to a news release.

“In this time when Californians are struggling to get access to care, we are thrilled to help unlock new funding to help expand care, improve health outcomes and promote the well-being of children with serious and complex medical needs,” State Treasurer Fiona Ma said.

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Next steps toward approval

The announcement begins the process of developing a Disney-themed tag and securing approval from the Department of Motor Vehicles to add to its special license plate program.

Getting the DMV’s OK requires a pre-order minimum of 7,500 license plates. The agency also needs to sign off on the design.

It’s unclear how long this process will take. A DMV representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

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The Disney-themed plates, if approved, would be among several the DMV offers to fund charities or causes, including the Arts Council, Breast Cancer Awareness, the Lake Tahoe Conservancy, museums, firefighters and veterans.

What will the license plates fund

After deducting administrative fees, proceeds from the Disney plates would go toward services provided by hospitals and clinics that are not covered by insurance or a patient.

Earnings will be deposited into the program fund established in the State Treasury and awarded to 13 children’s hospitals, including:

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

Rady Children’s Health Orange County

Rady Children’s Health San Diego

UC Davis Children’s Hospital

UC Irvine Health Children’s Hospital

UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital

UC San Diego Health Children’s Hospital

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital San Francisco

Valley Children’s Hospital

How much will these Disney-themes plates cost

Specialized plates cost $50 — or $103 for personalized versions — with an annual renewal fee of $40 or $83, respectively, in addition to standard vehicle registration fees.

How to pre-order

The California Health Facilities Financing Authority has launched a website for those interested in the Disney collaboration. Interested parties who fill out a form will receive updates on the program, including application details and opportunities to pre-order.

