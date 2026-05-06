Advertisement
California

How to watch tonight’s Los Angeles mayoral debate

Left to right: Karen Bass on Friday, April 8, 2022; Spencer Pratt on April 16, 2025; Nithya Raman on March 3, 2026
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Three of the leading candidates for Los Angeles mayor — incumbent Karen Bass, Councilmember Nithya Raman and reality television personality Spencer Pratt — will share the stage for a debate Wednesday evening.

The hour-long forum, broadcast on NBC4 and Telemundo 52, will be held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood starting at 5 p.m.

The debate will also air online at nbcla.com and telemundo52.com and be available via streaming channels on platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Samsung TV Plus.

Advertisement
From left, Mayor Karen Bass, councilmember Nithya Raman, and television personality Spencer Pratt will square off in a debate at the Skirball Cultural Center.

California

Karen Bass set to face challengers Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt in mayoral debate

Karen Bass, Spencer Pratt and Nithya Raman face off in a Los Angeles mayoral debate. Follow for live updates, analysis, and highlights from NBC4 and Telemundo’s debate.

Voters have already been mailed their ballots for the June 2 primary election, which can be returned by mail or at designated drop box locations. In-person voting is already open at the county’s Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office in Norwalk, and will expand to county Vote Centers starting May 23.

Wednesday’s debate will be moderated by anchor Colleen Williams and political reporter Conan Nolan of KNBC-TV, and anchor Enrique Chiabra of Telemundo 52. The debate is held in partnership with Loyola Marymount University and the Skirball Cultural Center.

A gubernatorial debate will follow at 7 p.m.

More to Read

CaliforniaPoliticsMidterm Election 2026California Politics

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and other natural disasters, public health and extreme weather. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at The Times in 2004.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement