Bass, Raman and Pratt square off on Palisades fire, police hiring in bruising mayoral debate

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The three leading candidates for Los Angeles mayor — incumbent Karen Bass and challengers Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt — traded jabs over the Palisades fire, police hiring and other issues in their first and possibly only televised showdown together.

In one of the evening’s most striking moments, Raman accused Bass and Pratt of working together to attack her. She said Pratt and Bass want to finish first and second in the June 2 primary, and then face each other in Nov. 3 runoff election.

“They don’t want to run against me, because my ideas ... are based on real results in my district,” said Raman, who represents a Hollywood Hills district on the City Council.

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Pratt, a reality TV personality whose home was destroyed in the 2025 Palisades fire, rejected that assertion, saying he holds the mayor for responsible for the devastating inferno.

“I blame this person for burning my house and my parents’ house down,” he said of Bass.

“If I wanted to run against anybody, it would be the council member, who is terrible,” he added, referring to Raman.

The one-hour event Wednesday, hosted by NBC4 and Telemundo 52, focused early on on the city’s handling of the disaster, which destroyed thousands of homes and left 12 people dead.

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Pratt took aim at Bass over the lack of water available during the inferno, with fire hydrants running dry. He also accused her of failing to give the fire department the resources it needed to repair fire department vehicles.

“One thousand firefighters were available ... but there was no engines available for them because of $17 million that [Fire] Chief Crowley had asked the mayor for nine weeks before, and Mayor Karen Bass denied it,” he said.

Raman also assailed Bass over the fire, the worst in the city’s history. She said the mayor is supposed to be the city’s CEO and plan for potential disasters.

“It’s the mayor’s role to be prepared and to coordinate before and during and after emergencies to ensure that the city is ready,” he said.

Bass, who was in Ghana on Jan. 7, 2025, the day the fire broke out, said her absence from the city was “one of the worst moments” of her life. But she also accused Pratt of saying things about the disaster that were “completely inaccurate.”

Bass said the Santa Ynez reservoir, which stood empty during the fire, is designed for drinking water, not emergency response. She also pushed back on his claims about fire department funding, saying the problems with the Palisades fire response were caused by poor deployment decisions.

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“The primary problem there was that the chief sent home 1,000 firefighters,” she said. “We had fire trucks with not enough firefighters there.”

Bass ousted Fire Chief Kristin Crowley last year, saying she should have kept critical fire personnel on duty on the day the fire broke out. Crowley later sued the city, alleging that the mayor “orchestrated a campaign of retaliation” to protect her political political career.

The event, co-sponsored by Loyola Marymount University and the Skirball Cultural Center, served as something of a political debut for Pratt, who launched his campaign on the one-year anniversary of the fire but since then has relied heavily on social media to get his message out.

Pratt has used hard-edged language about Bass, frequently referring to her as trash, using the Spanish word “basura.” At one point in the debate, he called Bass “an incredible liar.”

For a few moments, however, he also offered friendly messages for the incumbent. When Raman and Bass tangled over the police department, he declared: “Mayor Bass funding the police was important, actually.”

Pratt said he wants to get the LAPD to 12,500 officers, a goal he said would take ten years. He vowed to remove drug addicts from the streets, saying such a move would invigorate housing production in some neighborhoods.

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“Public safety should be our No. 1 priority,” he said.

Bass called early on in her administration for the Los Angeles Police Department to return to 9,500 officers, only to see sworn staffing fall below 8,700. She negotiated an expensive package of police raises in an effort to slow attrition.

Raman said she wants to keep the sworn staffing at its current level. And she highlighted her opposition to the LAPD pay increases, saying they hurt the city financially.

“What I am arguing against is bad fiscal management,” she said.

Bass said that without the raises, more cops would have left for other law enforcement agencies. She dinged Raman for opposing police hiring.

“I have not had the cooperation from the city council, including, unfortunately, my colleague next to me, who has voted repeatedly against hiring officers,” Bass said, referring to Raman. “We cannot shrink our department.”

Over the past three months, Bass has led nearly every public opinion poll in the race, with Pratt and Raman trading places for second and third. However, surveys also have shown the incumbent with high unfavorables — and a majority of respondents saying the city is on the wrong track.

Bass used the evening to tout her Inside Safe program, crediting it with reducing street homelessness by 17.5%. That program has been moving thousands of residents into hotels and motels, a fourth of whom are in permanent housing.

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Raman highlighted her own work on the issue, saying she reduced the number of homeless tents and other encampments by 54% in her district, which stretches from Silver Lake to Reseda. She also vowed to eliminate homeless encampments citywide by 2030, saying the mayor’s efforts are only making “incremental progress.”

Pratt took aim at both of his opponents, saying they have not addressed the drug addicts now living on L.A. sidewalks.

“Inside Safe makes all of us outside unsafe,” he said. “The reality is, no matter how many beds you give these people, they are on super meth. They are on fentanyl.”

Pratt, a Republican, has picked up support from several figures aligned with President Trump, including Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, now running for governor, and podcaster Joe Rogan.

Soon after he announced his candidacy, Pratt pointed out that the race is nonpartisan, and that there will be not be an R next to his name on the ballot.

Two other candidates, tech entrepreneur Adam Miller and community organizer Rae Huang, criticized NBC4’s decision to exclude them from the debate. Organizers said they didn’t meet the event’s requirements — at least 5% support in at least two reliable polls.

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Miller, who has loaned his campaign $4 million so far, ran a 30-second campaign ad on NBC4 between the evening’s mayoral and gubernatorial debates.

The next televised forum is scheduled for May 13. The Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs and the League of Women Voters of Greater Los Angeles are hosting the event, which will air live on Fox11.

Bass, Raman, Huang and Miller are scheduled to participate. Pratt has a scheduling conflict, organizers said.