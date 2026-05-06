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Last resort in Primm, former gambling mecca at the California-Nevada border, will close

People gamble at Primm Valley Casino Resorts in July 2025.
(Bridget Bennett / For The Times)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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  • Primm Valley Casino Resorts, the last full-time casino in the town of Primm on Interstate 15 at the California-Nevada border, is permanently closing, according to a termination notice sent to employees on Tuesday.
  • The letter, posted by Las Vegas Locally, noted that employees who work at Primm Valley are set to be terminated by July 4.
  • Primm Valley was the last of three operating casino resorts in Primm, formerly known as State Line, that included Whiskey Pete’s and Buffalo Bill’s.

Primm Valley Resorts, the last full-time casino among a cluster of three off Interstate 15 in Primm, at the California-Nevada border, is permanently closing, according to a termination notice sent to employees on Tuesday.

The letter, posted by Las Vegas insider publication Las Vegas Locally, noted that employees who worked at Primm Valley would be let go by July 4. It’s not known if the casino will close that day or before.

An email to Primm Valley Resorts owner Affinity Gaming was not immediately returned.

Primm Valley was the last of three operating casino resorts in Primm, formerly known as State Line. The castle-shaped Whiskey Pete’s opened in 1977, followed by Primm Valley in 1990 and Buffalo Bill’s in 1994.

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In a letter to the Clark County Board of Commissioners, Erin Barnett, Affinity’s vice president and general counsel, wrote in October 2024 that “traffic at the state line has proved to be heavily weighted towards weekend activity and is insufficient to support three full-time casino properties.”

Along with Primm Valley Resorts, Primadonna Co. LLC, owned by Affinity Gaming, is closing the Primm Center gas station and the Flying J truck stop located at Whiskey Pete’s; that casino closed in December 2024.

The exterior of Whiskey Pete's Hotel and Casino

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Primm was once an affordable casino mecca for L.A. Now it has become a ghost town

Primm once offered a quirky gambling scene, with deals on food and entertainment. Now the pit stop for Southern Californians heading to Vegas is struggling to survive.

The termination notice comes nearly a year after Affinity Gaming ended 24/7 operations at Buffalo Bill’s Resort on July 6. The casino opened on days in which its concert venue, the Star of the Desert Arena, hosted special events.

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Lights glow on the Buffalo Bill's Resort and Casino sign on July 6, 2025, in Primm, Nev.
(Bridget Bennett / For The Times)

It’s unclear what happens to music and magic acts booked until July 25.

It’s not known how long other Affinity-owned properties in the area, such as the popular Lotto Store on the California side of the border, will continue to operate. Nevadans have been known to drive for several miles and wait in long lines to buy Powerball tickets, particularly when jackpots creep into 10 figures.

The casino floor of Stateline's new attraction Buffalo Bills on Monday Feb. 27m 1995.

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Buffalo Bill’s Resort prepares for final rodeo as casino is set to close amid Primm’s struggles

Primm Valley Resorts announced the imminent closure of Buffalo Bill’s Resort and Casino on Tuesday afternoon. The last day for hotel reservations is Sunday.

The notice informed employees “this action is expected to result in the permanent termination of employment for all employees at these locations.”

As late as September, Primm Valley Resorts emailed media members promoting renovated rooms and signature experiences at its final resort.

Primm once shined as one of Nevada’s more popular gambling resorts. The three-casino complex served as a less expensive, less flashy, slightly more kitschy alternative to Las Vegas that benefited from being a good 45 minutes closer to Los Angeles than Sin City.

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Several factors have contributed to Primm’s slow decline, including the COVID pandemic and increased competition from casinos popping up on tribal lands in California.

Those newer casinos are easier to get to than Primm from key Southern California population centers, reducing the value proposition.

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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