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Mountain lion wanders near SoCal homes, crawls under a vehicle before being sedated

A 3-year-old male mountain lion was tranquilized after it wandered into an Escondido neighborhood .
(Calif. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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  • A mountain lion spotted in an Escondido neighborhood was sedated and returned to the wild.

A mountain lion spotted in an Escondido neighborhood was tranquilized, sedated and then released into the wild, according to wildlife officials.

The animal was first reported in the 700 block of North Grape Street, according to police in the San Diego County city of Escondido. The neighborhood visited by the cougar is several miles from the closest foothills.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene, police said. Officials used staff on the ground and drones in the air to monitor the animal’s location.

A Fish and Wildlife employee holds the paw of the sedated adult mountain lion.
A Fish and Wildlife employee holds the paw of the sedated adult mountain lion.
(California Fish and Wildlife Department)
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After wandering near homes and businesses, the big cat reportedly took refuge underneath a pickup truck at an apartment complex, NBC7 in San Diego reported.

Fish and Wildlife officials tranquilized the animal with a game dart, after which the mountain lion ran east over a fence before the dart started taking effect. It then fell asleep and was captured shortly after 7 p.m.

Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Steve Gonzalez told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the mountain lion is a 3-year-old male and was given an ear tag and collar before it was released into the Cleveland National Forest on Tuesday night. Facebook members who responded to the Escondido police online post expressed relief that the mountain lion was not euthanized.

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“So pleased it’s been sedated and removed. Great job!” wrote one Facebook follower.

Mountain lions are considered a “specially protected mammal” and are illegal to hunt for sport in California.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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