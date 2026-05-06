Southern California warms up; heat will peak on Mother’s Day, forecasters say

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Temperatures are expected to ramp up across Southern California this weekend, with some valley warm-ups expected to approach 100 degrees, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The low-pressure system that brought scattered showers and cooler temperatures has moved into Mexico while a high-pressure system has been building up behind it, according to the National Weather Service. Over the next few days, ocean breezes will die down and the beaches will heat up.

Temperatures are expected to warm 5 to 10 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday, reaching the 70s and 80s in the valleys, according to the weather service. It’ll be in the 90s in the valleys by Friday, while the beaches will be in the 70s and 80s.

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“It’s not super abnormal for this time of year, but it will be warmer for much of the area,” said Bryan Lewis, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard.

He recommended that Southern Californians stay hydrated and avoid the sun during the hottest part of the day. If people do choose to go outside, he recommends that they wear plenty of protective clothing and SPF.

“May does have a higher sun angle than we did in March so that can be part of the heat and UV rays,” he added.

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During the weekend, temperatures could jump into the mid-80s and low 90s, according to the weather service. The hottest days will be Mother’s Day on Sunday, and Monday, when the valleys could be in the 90s, with a chance of reaching 100 in the San Fernando Valley and San Luis Obispo County. Temperatures could be 20 degrees hotter than normal.

Temperatures are expected to cool down next Tuesday and Wednesday, dipping back into the mid-70s and mid-80s, according to the weather service.

There’s a chance the weather service could issue heat advisories for the two hottest days on Sunday and Monday, but that decision will not be made until Friday or Saturday.