Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that killed baseball fan visiting L.A. for Dodgers game

Oscar Flores talks at a news conference Thursday about the hit-and-run that killed his uncle.

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A devoted uncle came from Chicago to visit family in Los Angeles and see the boys in blue play the Cubs last month, but his trip was cut short by a tragic accident.

Jose Melesio, 65, was killed in a hit-and-run incident around 3:10 a.m. on April 27, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A silver four-door sedan was traveling north on Figueroa Street near 75th Street when it crashed into Melesio, then continued driving north, police said.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Under California law, drivers involved in a collision resulting in injury or death are required to stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

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Now detectives are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“Jose had been visiting family in Los Angeles, where he was also looking forward to watching the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers,” his family said in a statement on a GoFundMe page for his funeral expenses. “Having grown up in the suburbs of Chicago, he built lifelong friendships and was always present at family gatherings, bringing warmth and joy to those around him.”

His family said they were heartbroken by the loss and described him as a loving “uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend to so many.”

Police are asking auto repair shops to contact detectives if anyone recently brought in a sedan matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

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L.A. Police Det. Ryan Moreno said at a Thursday morning news conference that details on the suspect are currently limited as the department has yet to obtain a video or photo of the driver.

Moreno said that when the car struck Melesio “it sent him flying forward, launched him airborne.” Of the 29 traffic deaths recorded in South L.A. so far this year, Moreno said, 15 involved hit-and-runs, according to reporting from KTLA News.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Hurd of the South Traffic Division at (213) 321-9681. Anonymous tips can be left at (800) 222-8477 or the L.A. Crime Stoppers website.