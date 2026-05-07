Breaking News
Jury sides with LAPD in lawsuit over shooting that killed girl at Burlington coat store
Advertisement
California

Motorcyclist is shot on 215 Freeway, temporarily closing lanes for police investigation

Law enforcement officials standing on the 215 Freeway in the Murrieta area
An investigation is underway after a man was shot on the 215 Freeway in the Murrieta area, forcing the closure of all southbound lanes early Thursday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 

A motorcyclist traveling south on the 215 Freeway early Thursday was shot in the leg, leading police to shut down one side of the freeway in Riverside County for hours.

The motorcyclist was able to pull over on the shoulder near the Clinton Keith Road exit, northeast of Murrieta, and walk to a gas station and call for help, California Highway Patrol Officer Brian Seel said. A suspect has not yet been identified, Seel said. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The Murrieta Police Department was the first to respond to the scene and closed all southbound lanes around 1 a.m., Officer Michael Meza said.

Advertisement

Video from the scene showed investigators methodically walking across freeway lanes looking for evidence as a river of morning commuters moved around the closure on side roads before getting back on the freeway.

All lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement