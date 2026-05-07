Motorcyclist is shot on 215 Freeway, temporarily closing lanes for police investigation

An investigation is underway after a man was shot on the 215 Freeway in the Murrieta area, forcing the closure of all southbound lanes early Thursday.

A motorcyclist traveling south on the 215 Freeway early Thursday was shot in the leg, leading police to shut down one side of the freeway in Riverside County for hours.

The motorcyclist was able to pull over on the shoulder near the Clinton Keith Road exit, northeast of Murrieta, and walk to a gas station and call for help, California Highway Patrol Officer Brian Seel said. A suspect has not yet been identified, Seel said. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The Murrieta Police Department was the first to respond to the scene and closed all southbound lanes around 1 a.m., Officer Michael Meza said.

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Video from the scene showed investigators methodically walking across freeway lanes looking for evidence as a river of morning commuters moved around the closure on side roads before getting back on the freeway.

All lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.