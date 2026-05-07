Son of UFC legend ‘Rampage’ Jackson gets plea deal in wrestling beatdown case

Raja Jackson, son of UFC legend “Rampage” Jackson, leaves the San Fernando Courthouse after his arraignment in Oct. 2025.

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Raja Jackson — the son of mixed martial arts legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson — pleaded no contest Wednesday for his role in a bloody beatdown of a professional wrestler last year in an incident that blurred the lines between real and scripted combat.

Jackson, 25, is expected to serve 90 days in jail for misdemeanor battery after slamming Stuart Smith to the ground and striking him roughly 20 times, according to a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. The professional grappler, who performs under the name “Syko Stu,” suffered cuts, trauma to his jaw and the loss of several teeth.

Jackson will also be placed on two years probation and must pay roughly $81,000 in restitution to the victim, according to the spokeswoman. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for late June in the San Fernando Courthouse.

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Jackson’s attorney declined to comment. Smith did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

A district attorney’s office spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question about whether confusion over Jackson’s understanding of the scripted nature of the event played a role in the plea deal. Jackson was originally charged with felony battery and multiple sentencing enhancements that could have landed him in state prison.

The incident happened on Aug. 23, 2025 at a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event in Sun Valley. Jackson was a guest at the event and live-streamed his visit on the platform “Kick” when he was approached by Smith backstage.

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Smith slammed a beer can over Jackson’s head. Video of the incident show the two men standing face to face in confrontation, but Smith would later apologize to Jackson, motioning to the live streaming camera and explaining he thought Jackson was “a worker,” or someone involved in staged matches.

Professional wrestling violence is normally scripted, meaning both parties agree to hit each other with punches, kicks, throws and even sometimes weapons to tell a violent story in the ring. Wrestlers are supposed to stay in character in the presence of fans and when on camera, a concept known as “kayfabe.”

Other wrestlers who witnessed the incident last year told The Times they believed Smith was in character. It was unclear if Jackson understood that.

Later in the show, when Smith was in the ring working his scheduled match, Jackson ran out from backstage. Part of Jackson’s stream captured another wrestler, Andre Joel Hudson, telling Jackson what to do when he confronted Smith.

“When you run out on his s—, you f— give him his receipts,” Hudson, who invited Jackson to the show, says on the video. “You remember what a receipt is?”

In wrestling parlance, a “receipt” refers to retribution for a perceived slight or unnecessary use of physical force during a match. But Jackson said on his live stream he wasn’t following any pre-set plan.

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“This s— isn’t going to be scripted,” he said, before hitting the ring, lifting Smith over his shoulder and slamming him to the mat.

Smith appeared to lose consciousness almost instantly. Jackson then mounted the crumpled wrestler and punched him in the head and face more than 20 times, according to the video.

Times Staff Writer Sal Hernandez contributed to this report.