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7-year-old boy missing in Santa Monica; police ask for help

King Darius Lozada, 7, was last seen with his father, Darius Clay Jackson, 55, on May 5, 2026
The Santa Monica Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating King Darius Lozada, 7, who was last seen with his father, Darius Clay Jackson, 55, on May 5, 2026
(Santa Monica Police Dept.)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

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Santa Monica police have asked for help locating a missing 7-year-old boy last seen Tuesday with his father, who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

The boy, King Darius Lozada, is 4 feet tall, weighs 85 pounds and may be wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and light blue sweatpants, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a post on X Wednesday night. He was last seen around 6:50 p.m. going north in an alley near the 1300 block of Berkeley Street. He could be on foot or riding a black electric scooter, police said.

The boy was last seen with his father, Darius Clay Jackson, 55. He is 6-foot-3, weighs 210 pounds, and may be wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and white shoes.

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Police said that the boy could be at risk. Police have asked that anyone who sees either the child or his father call 911 immediately.

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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