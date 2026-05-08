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Suspect caught in San Fernando Valley tied to rash of break-ins, South American theft ring, police say

LAPD officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1500 block of Rexford Drive late Monday night, May 4, 2026.
LAPD officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1500 block of Rexford Drive late Monday night, May 4, 2026. The incident began shortly before midnight when a suspect allegedly entered a residence while a family was hiding upstairs. A female resident hid in the bathroom with her children while the suspect was reportedly located in a bedroom.
(KeyNews)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A serial burglar suspect was arrested in Beverlywood and connected to about 25 other burglaries in Los Angeles, according to police.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in the 1500 block of Rexford Drive, according to a police department news release. The resident heard a loud bang on his glass sliding door and saw on his security camera that a man had entered his home.

The resident locked himself in the bathroom and called 911, according to police.

Officers arrived to find the front door open and found a man wearing a black hoodie and pants inside the home, police said. The man ran away but officers located him and took him into custody.

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Kevin Diaz, 22, was arrested, and police said he belongs to a South American theft group. He is believed to have been connected to 25 other burglaries throughout Los Angeles, including 14 in the San Fernando Valley.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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