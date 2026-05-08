Suspect caught in San Fernando Valley tied to rash of break-ins, South American theft ring, police say

LAPD officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1500 block of Rexford Drive late Monday night, May 4, 2026. The incident began shortly before midnight when a suspect allegedly entered a residence while a family was hiding upstairs. A female resident hid in the bathroom with her children while the suspect was reportedly located in a bedroom.

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A serial burglar suspect was arrested in Beverlywood and connected to about 25 other burglaries in Los Angeles, according to police.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in the 1500 block of Rexford Drive, according to a police department news release. The resident heard a loud bang on his glass sliding door and saw on his security camera that a man had entered his home.

The resident locked himself in the bathroom and called 911, according to police.

Officers arrived to find the front door open and found a man wearing a black hoodie and pants inside the home, police said. The man ran away but officers located him and took him into custody.

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Kevin Diaz, 22, was arrested, and police said he belongs to a South American theft group. He is believed to have been connected to 25 other burglaries throughout Los Angeles, including 14 in the San Fernando Valley.