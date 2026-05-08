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Thieves ram stolen truck into West Hollywood luxury store in smash-and-grab burglary

A man stands beside a red pickup truck.
An investigation is underway after the high-end West Hollywood luxury consignment store The RealReal was hit by a smash and grab thieves Friday morning.
(OnScene.TV)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

Burglars used a stolen pickup truck to smash into a luxury clothing resale store in West Hollywood Friday morning before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that multiple men wearing black clothing used a stolen pickup truck to smash through the front window of The RealReal store around 1:30 a.m. at Melrose Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard.

The thieves fled the scene in multiple vehicles, officials said. Deputies are still at the scene and investigating. No further information was immediately available Friday morning.

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Video from the scene showed shirts, pants and shoes strewn across the sidewalk in front of the store. A red pickup truck was also abandoned at the scene.

It’s unclear how much merchandise was stolen.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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