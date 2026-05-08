Thieves ram stolen truck into West Hollywood luxury store in smash-and-grab burglary

An investigation is underway after the high-end West Hollywood luxury consignment store The RealReal was hit by a smash and grab thieves Friday morning.

Burglars used a stolen pickup truck to smash into a luxury clothing resale store in West Hollywood Friday morning before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that multiple men wearing black clothing used a stolen pickup truck to smash through the front window of The RealReal store around 1:30 a.m. at Melrose Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard.

The thieves fled the scene in multiple vehicles, officials said. Deputies are still at the scene and investigating. No further information was immediately available Friday morning.

Advertisement

Video from the scene showed shirts, pants and shoes strewn across the sidewalk in front of the store. A red pickup truck was also abandoned at the scene.

It’s unclear how much merchandise was stolen.