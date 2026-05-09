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California

Teen dies after losing control of electric motorcycle in Garden Grove

A street with a landscaped center roadway median.
A 13-year-old boy riding an electric motorcycle died after crashing in the area of Magnolia Street and Larson Avenue in Garden Grove, authorities said.
(Google Maps)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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A 13-year-old boy riding an electric motorcycle in Garden Grove died after veering into the center median, flying into the air and then slamming onto the roadway, authorities said.

The crash took place shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Magnolia Street and Larson Avenue, according to the Garden Grove Police Department. The Police Department received word of the incident via a call from Life360, a family safety and location-sharing app with emergency assistance features.

The Santa Ana teen was critically wounded in the crash, police said. He was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

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The boy was traveling at around 35 mph on a black E Ride Pro electric motorcycle when he struck the median and lost control of the vehicle, according to authorities. Electric motorcycles are primarily designed for off-road riding and are not legal to use on California roadways.

On Thursday, March 26, deputies from the Santee Sheriff's Station conducted a focused enforcement operation aimed at addressing the growing number of electric bikes (e-bikes) and electric motorcycles being operated in violation of state and local laws within the @CityofSantee . Deputies carried out traffic enforcement stops with an emphasis on identifying unlawful use of e-bikes and electric motorcycles. Throughout the operation, deputies made an estimated 80 to 100 public contacts. Riders and parents received educational materials designed to increase awareness of legal requirements and safe operation practices. As a result of the enforcement activity, deputies issued 12 citations for various violations. Additionally, 10 electric motorcycles were impounded. Fines associated with these violations may total up to $1,400. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that e-bikes and electric motorcycles are legally distinct vehicle types. While properly classified and equipped e-bikes may be operated on public roadways in accordance with California law, electric motorcycles are not permitted for use on public streets unless they meet the full requirements for street-legal motorcycles, including registration, licensing and insurance.

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SoCal teen on electric dirt bike leads half a dozen patrol cars on bizarre, speedy pursuit

A bizarre pursuit unfolded along residential streets in Oceanside as a helicopter and half a dozen sheriff’s patrol cars chased a teen on an electric dirt bike.

The teen’s death is the latest in a spate of serious collisions involving electric motorcycles and dirt bikes — some of which have led to serious injuries, death or charges for parents who allegedly allowed their minors to illegally ride the speedy devices.

An Orange County mother was charged with involuntary manslaughter last week after authorities said an 81-year-old Vietnam veteran died from injuries he suffered when her 14-year-old son slammed into him while riding an e-motorcycle, then fled the scene.

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In April, a Yorba Linda father was charged with felony child endangerment after authorities alleged his son ran a red light and was hit by a car while riding a modified e-motorcycle capable of reaching up to 60 mph.

Last week, a 19-year-old riding an e-motorcycle was arrested on suspicion of felony evading police and felony reckless driving. He was accused of leading sheriff’s deputies on a speedy chase through a residential area of Oceanside, blowing past multiple red lights and knocking a deputy off a motorcycle.

Oakland Police Department, OPD recovered more than 70 ATVs and dirt bikes

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The police activity was the result of a two-month operation targeting a group of riders who police said took over city streets and generally disrupted public safety across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Electric bikes, motorcycles and dirt bikes have surged in popularity in recent years and are especially popular among teens. However, while e-bikes generally top out at 28 mph and are legal to ride on the street, many e-motorcycles can go twice as fast and are generally not street legal.

Anyone who witnessed Thursday’s crash in Garden Grove or has a video of the incident is asked to contact Investigator Lang via phone at (714) 741-5823 or email at mlang@ggcity.org.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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