Hesperia High School wrestling coach Arrested in child sex investigation
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Sheriff’s deputies in San Bernardino County arrested a Hesperia wrestling coach Tuesday as part of a child sex investigation.
Gene Richard Griffith III, 36, a wrestling coach at Hesperia High School and resident of the city, faces a charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child after his arrest, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Hesperia High School officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.
Griffith was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in San Bernardino on Wednesday.
A representative for the San Bernardino County Sheriff did not immediately return a request for further information about the alleged incident or possible bail terms.
Detectives from the department’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children detail said in a statement they believe there might be additional victims, and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Victoria Twardowski at 909-890-4904.