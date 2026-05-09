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Hesperia High School wrestling coach Arrested in child sex investigation

Gene Richard Griffith III was was arrested and booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.
Gene Richard Griffith III was was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in San Bernardino on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.
(San Bernardino County Sheriff)
August Brown staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By August Brown
Staff Writer Contact

Sheriff’s deputies in San Bernardino County arrested a Hesperia wrestling coach Tuesday as part of a child sex investigation.

Gene Richard Griffith III, 36, a wrestling coach at Hesperia High School and resident of the city, faces a charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child after his arrest, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Hesperia High School officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

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Griffith was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in San Bernardino on Wednesday.

A representative for the San Bernardino County Sheriff did not immediately return a request for further information about the alleged incident or possible bail terms.

Detectives from the department’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children detail said in a statement they believe there might be additional victims, and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Victoria Twardowski at 909-890-4904.

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August Brown

August Brown covers pop music, the music industry and nightlife policy at the Los Angeles Times.

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