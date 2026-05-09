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Man dies on Mt. Wilson trail in second death in a week

A photograph of the hiking trail at Mt. Wilson.
(Kevin Delavega)
Los Angeles Times reporter Andrew Khouri
By Andrew Khouri
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  • A 53-year-old man died on the Mt. Wilson trail Saturday after suffering a medical emergency.
  • Another hiker died on the same trail one week earlier after falling down a ravine, though officials haven’t clarified whether injuries or illness caused his death.

A man died while hiking the Mt. Wilson trail Saturday, the second death on the rugged path in a week, authorities said.

The Sierra Madre Police Department said the 53-year-old man passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on the trail, and that no foul play was suspected. The victim wasn’t identified.

Firefighters and officers arrived on the scene at 10 a.m. following reports of a man experiencing health problems and administered care, but were unable to save him, according to a news release from the Police Department.

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Sierra Madre police and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner are investigating the incident, the release said. No details were given on the type of medical emergency the man experienced.

Saturday’s death comes one week after another man was declared dead after falling down a ravine on the same trail, at Mt. Wilson Road and the Little Santa Anita fire break.

Officials at the time didn’t say whether the man died from injuries sustained from the fall or a medical event.

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The Mt. Wilson trail runs 14 miles and is described as “rocky, exposed, and steep in several sections,” according to the online trail review site AllTrails.

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Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers homelessness for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times, he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history.

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