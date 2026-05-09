Man dies on Mt. Wilson trail in second death in a week

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A man died while hiking the Mt. Wilson trail Saturday, the second death on the rugged path in a week, authorities said.

The Sierra Madre Police Department said the 53-year-old man passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on the trail, and that no foul play was suspected. The victim wasn’t identified.

Firefighters and officers arrived on the scene at 10 a.m. following reports of a man experiencing health problems and administered care, but were unable to save him, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Advertisement

Sierra Madre police and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner are investigating the incident, the release said. No details were given on the type of medical emergency the man experienced.

Saturday’s death comes one week after another man was declared dead after falling down a ravine on the same trail, at Mt. Wilson Road and the Little Santa Anita fire break.

Officials at the time didn’t say whether the man died from injuries sustained from the fall or a medical event.

Advertisement

The Mt. Wilson trail runs 14 miles and is described as “rocky, exposed, and steep in several sections,” according to the online trail review site AllTrails.