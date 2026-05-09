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Spencer Pratt said ‘super meth’ is helping fuel L.A.’s homeless crisis. What is that?

LAPD and DEA agents converge near MacArthur Park.
LAPD and DEA agents targeting an open-air drug market converge along Alvarado Avenue near MacArthur Park in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Karen Garcia.
By Karen Garcia
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During a recent debate, Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt argued that drug abuse has been largely ignored as a factor when attempting to address the city’s homelessness crisis.

While both his opponents on stage, Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman, touted progress addressing street homelessness, Pratt said neither of them is addressing the crux of the issue, which he believes is drug addiction.

“The reality is no matter how many beds you give these people, they are on super meth, they are on fentanyl,” he said during Wednesday’s forum.

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While a link between drug use and homelessness has long been noted, the term “super meth” may have raised some eyebrows. Experts, however, say not only is it real, it’s become increasingly common in recent years.

What they’re mixed on, however, is whether the substance is particularly overlooked or prevalent in Los Angeles.

resents her first City budget during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) Spencer Pratt poses for a portrait where his home once stood on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times) her mayoral campaign in Sherman Oaks on Sunday, March 8, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

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At one point, Councilmember Nithya Raman accused Mayor Karen Bass and reality TV star Spencer Pratt of teaming up to attack her.

What is super meth?

Methamphetamine is a stimulant that increases a person’s heart rate, respiration and body temperature when used, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. High doses can cause convulsions, cardiovascular collapse, stroke or death.

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“Super meth” is P2P meth, short for phenyl-2-propanone methamphetamine.

Meth has traditionally been made from ephedrine and pseudoephedrine — substances that can be found in over-the-counter cold medications that address nasal congestion and runny noses, said Terry Church, director of the Institute for Addiction Sciences Education Committee at USC.

This potential for abuse is why such medications can only be purchased by adults, and only in limited quantities.

Grass Valley, California-April 2024-Quinn Coburn is a longtime meth user. The Grass Valley, California, man is now getting sober in a new state program that pays amphetamine users to stay clean. "It saved me," Coburn says on a bright afternoon in April. California is paying Medicaid enrollees who use meth, cocaine, and other amphetamines to stay sober. As part of the experiment, participants can earn up to $599 a year for submitting clean urine tests. A Nevada County nonprofit organization called Common Goals has enrolled more than a dozen people since launching its program early this year. (Angela Hart/KFF Health News)

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What researchers have found in more recent batches of meth, starting around 2021, is that ephedrine and pseudoephedrine were swapped out for phenyl-2-propanone, Church said.

With this new ingredient, “super meth” became cheaper and easier to produce — so it started being made in larger quantities.

“Unfortunately, it’s much more addictive because it’s about 97% pure methamphetamine, whereas the old model was roughly about 75% to 80%,” he said.

That means the high users experience can last up to 24 hours, roughly twice that of formulations with ephedrine and pseudoephedrine, Church said.

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The side effects of super meth are similar to regular meth.

“There is a lot more brain damage, liver damage and cardiovascular damage that occurs because it’s so potent,” he said. “People who become addicted to it and become long-term users, they’re using more and more of it.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - May 6, 2026: DEA agents converged along Alvarado Avenue near MacArthur Park targeting an open-air drug market on May 6, 2026. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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Does L.A. have a super meth problem?

In 2021, methamphetamine accounted for nearly three-quarters of drug seizures by the Los Angeles High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, according to the most recent data from the county public health department.

The number of reported methamphetamine doses seized increased gradually from 2011 to 2020, then spiked notably in 2021.

While those data do not specify a prevalence of super meth, the L.A. County Department of Public Health officials said they are not “seeing significant amounts of phenyl-2-propanone methamphetamine in the drug supply through the available drug checking data.”

“We can indicate that this is not a common form of methamphetamine here in Los Angeles,” public health officials wrote in an email to The Times.

Church said the data may not be entirely complete because it can be difficult to distinguish super meth from regular methamphetamine when it metabolizes in the body.

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“We can track some of it if [a person has] done phenyl-2-propanone within the past two hours,” he said. “If it’s on their 12th hour of being high, [it’s] not as easy to track because they have already metabolized it and it started to change chemically.”

OTAY MESA, Calif. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility seized more than $5 million worth of methamphetamine disguised and concealed within a shipment of watermelons last Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

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Seedy discovery at U.S.-Mexico border: $5 million worth of meth disguised as watermelons

Authorities at the Otay Mesa commercial facility in San Diego County found 1,220 packages of methamphetamine, wrapped in paper and painted green to mimic a watermelon.

A majority of methamphetamine seizures in the United States occur at or near the southern border, particularly in the Southwest, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 2025 National Drug Threat Assessment.

What’s been seized and tested, “has reached the highest purity and potency ever recorded, with average purity levels reaching nearly 97% in 2025,” according to the report.

Church added that there may be more cases of super meth than health officials can track because the drug is coming from labs in Mexico.

“The other set of data that you would want to look at is the statistics on what has been confiscated at the border through the DEA,” Church said. “And obviously, what the DEA gets is just a small proportion of what actually makes it through.”

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Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

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