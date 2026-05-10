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Californian exposed to hantavirus aboard cruise ship resides in Bay Area, officials say

Passengers are sprayed with disinfectant by Spanish government officials before boarding a plane.
Passengers are sprayed with disinfectant by Spanish government officials Sunday before boarding a plane after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at Tenerife airport in the Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 1.
(Arturo Rodriguez/AP)
Rebecca Ellis staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Ellis
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A Bay Area resident who was stuck on a cruise ship during a deadly hantavirus outbreak has returned to Santa Clara County and is being monitored by health officials.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department confirmed Sunday that a county resident has returned to California after being exposed to the Andes hantavirus while on the MV Hondius. Three people on board the luxury cruise ship have died, and at least nine others have suspected cases.

The California resident is being monitored in coordination with the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency said.

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CDPH acknowledged in a statement Friday that one California resident had already returned home, but didn’t disclose where they lived. The agency said another Californian remained on the ship as of Friday.

“At this time, there is no known risk to the public in Santa Clara County,” said Sarah Rudman, director of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The CDC has emphasized that the risk to the American public “is extremely low” as American passengers stuck on the ship begin to return home.

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Hantavirus is a rare disease typically transmitted to humans through inhalation of particles contaminated with the urine, droppings or saliva from a rodent.

Passengers began disembarking the ship Sunday in the Canary Islands. The CDC says it has sent a team to conduct a risk assessment for each American passenger.

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Rebecca Ellis

Rebecca Ellis is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times focused on government accountability, investigations and legal affairs. Previously, she covered Portland city government for Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before OPB, Ellis wrote for the Miami Herald, freelanced for the Providence Journal and reported as a Kroc fellow at NPR in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Brown University in 2018. Ellis was a finalist for the Livingston Awards in 2022 for her investigation into abuses within Portland’s private security industry and in 2024 for an investigation into sexual abuse inside L.A. County’s juvenile halls.

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