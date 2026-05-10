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Earthquake swarm shakes Imperial County with 4.7 magnitude quake reported

A cluster of earthquakes rattled Brawley, CA this weekend, ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 4.7.
(United States Geological Survey)
Rebecca Ellis staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Ellis
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A swarm of earthquakes shook Imperial County this weekend, with dozens of quakes, ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.7, rattling the region around Brawley, south of the Salton Sea.

The most intense earthquake reached a magnitude of 4.7 shortly after midnight in the early morning Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quakes continued through the morning, with a2.7-magnitude earthquake reported a little after 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported. About 180,000 people experience light to strong shaking, according to the USGS.

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The city of Crowley said it has activated its Emergency Operations Center, but there have been no reports of significant damage. Residents were encouraged to do a walk-through of their property, looking for potential damage from water or gas leaks.

“Community safety remains the City’s highest priority,” the city said in a statement.

The first quake was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday at a magnitude of 3.5.

Cal OES said Sunday morning they were coordinating with local partners and continuing “to assess developments to help keep Californians safe.”

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Rebecca Ellis

Rebecca Ellis is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times focused on government accountability, investigations and legal affairs. Previously, she covered Portland city government for Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before OPB, Ellis wrote for the Miami Herald, freelanced for the Providence Journal and reported as a Kroc fellow at NPR in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Brown University in 2018. Ellis was a finalist for the Livingston Awards in 2022 for her investigation into abuses within Portland’s private security industry and in 2024 for an investigation into sexual abuse inside L.A. County’s juvenile halls.

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