Advertisement
California

‘How I Met Your Mother’ actor Nick Pasqual convicted of attempted murder

Actor Nick Pasqual arrives at 2011 L.A. Fashion Week
Nick Pasqual, pictured in 2011, was convicted of brutally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn.
(Maury Phillips / WireImage)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Nick Pasqual, an actor who appeared in “How I Met Your Mother,” has been found guilty of the attempted murder of L.A.-based makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

Following a jury trial, Pasqual was also convicted of counts of injuring a spouse or partner, first-degree burglary and rape, according to court documents.

The incident occurred in May 2024, when Pasqual repeatedly stabbed Shehorn, his ex-girlfriend, in her Shadow Hills home. Prosecutors claimed that he broke into her home, attacked her with a knife and fled California. Pasqual was later stopped by authorities at a border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

At the time, Shehorn’s friends speculated that she had been stabbed more than 20 times. Following the attack, she underwent emergency surgery and spent days in intensive care.

Makeup artist Allie Shehorn, center, recovers in a Southern California hospital after being repeatedly stabbed in her Sun Valley home on May 23, 2024. Los Angeles County prosecutors allege that she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend and actor Nick Pasqual, who has been charged with attempted murder and other charges.

California

Actor Nick Pasqual arrested at border in brutal stabbing of makeup artist, charged with attempted murder

The suspect was caught trying to flee the country at the Mexico border in Texas, according to authorities.

The pair first met on the set of Zack Snyder’s film “Rebel Moon.” Pasqual worked as a background actor, with credits including “How I Met Your Mother” and “Archive 81,” and Shehorn worked as a makeup artist on movies including “Family Switch” and “Babylon.”

Prior to the stabbing, Shehorn had filed a restraining order against Pasqual, which detailed acts of sexual and physical assault.

Advertisement

Pasqual will be sentenced on June 2. He could face a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

Former L.A. Times staff writer Nathan Solis contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaEntertainment & ArtsCrime & CourtsThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement