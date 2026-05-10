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Man shot and killed while breaking up fight at Wilmington pizza shop

A man was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight at a pizza restaurant in L.A.'s Wilmington neighborhood.
A man was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight at a pizza restaurant in L.A.’s Wilmington neighborhood. Los Angeles police were called to Red West Pizza on the 600 block of Pacific Coast Highway around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday night.
(KTLA)
Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Staff Writer Follow
  • A 26-year-old man was shot and killed while attempting to break up a fight between two women at Red West Pizza.
  • The gunman, who fled on foot, is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 to 25.

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight between two women at a Wilmington pizza shop.

Officers responded to a reported shooting just before 6 p.m. Saturday at Red West Pizza, located at 614 W. Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say the man tried to intervene while the two women were fighting when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, striking the 26-year-old man and another man.

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Paramedics took both victims to a local hospital, where the 26-year-old man was pronounced deceased. The other man was in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

The gunman, described as a man between 20 to 25 years old, fled the scene on foot. No additional information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

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Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

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