Three dead, four injured in two-car crash in San Bernardino County

Three people were killed and four others injured when two cars collided Saturday night along Palmdale Road near Minero Road west of Victorville, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection Department.

Three people were killed and four others injured when two cars collided west of Victorville Saturday night, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection Department.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in Pinon Hills at Palmdale Road near Minero Road.

A total of seven occupants were involved in the crash, including one person who was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be extracted, San Bernardino County Fire Protecting Department spokesperson Eric Sherwin said.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Four others, including three with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries, were airlifted to the hospital by two emergency helicopters.

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It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but officials said it occurred on a two-lane road.