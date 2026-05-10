Advertisement
California

Three dead, four injured in two-car crash in San Bernardino County

Pinon Hills at Palmdale Road near Minero Road.
Three people were killed and four others injured when two cars collided Saturday night along Palmdale Road near Minero Road west of Victorville, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection Department.
(Google Maps)
Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Staff Writer Follow
  • A total of seven people were involved in a two-car crash, which left three dead and four others injured on Saturday night.
  • Two emergency helicopters airlifted four people to the hospital including three with life threatening injuries and one with non-life threatening injuries.

Three people were killed and four others injured when two cars collided west of Victorville Saturday night, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection Department.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in Pinon Hills at Palmdale Road near Minero Road.

A total of seven occupants were involved in the crash, including one person who was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be extracted, San Bernardino County Fire Protecting Department spokesperson Eric Sherwin said.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Four others, including three with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries, were airlifted to the hospital by two emergency helicopters.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but officials said it occurred on a two-lane road.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement