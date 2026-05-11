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Authorities investigate bomb threat at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a sweep of Six Flags Magic Mountain amid a bomb threat, authorities said Monday.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Perkins said a man made a bomb threat against the theme park shortly before 8 a.m., prompting authorities to respond to the property. He said K-9 units were also en route.

The call came in more than two hours before the park, located at 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia, was scheduled to open, according to its website.

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The California Highway Patrol said on X that it had shut down access to the park’s entrance and was assisting the sheriff’s department after the park had received “multiple bomb threats.”

A Six Flags spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment. But the theme park said on X that it was aware of police activity and monitoring the situation as it worked with local authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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