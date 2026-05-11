Neighbor bear-sprayed by burglars in Studio City; alarm disrupts thieves in Beverly Grove

LAPD officers responded to a residential burglary in progress in the 8200 block of Oakwood Avenue in Beverly Grove.

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Police are investigating two recent home burglaries in Los Angeles in which the thieves were confronted by witnesses or scared off by home alarms.

On Sunday night about 10:45 p.m., LAPD officers responded to a report of a break-in in the 8200 block of Oakwood Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Residents were home when two men broke in, according to KTLA. A home alarm went off and the burglars ran off before police arrived, the station reported. Police said no items were taken from the home.

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On Friday around noon, two males broke into a home in the 4200 block of Denny Avenue in Studio City, Cervantes said.

Officers arrived at the scene but no one was there, she said. Officers increased their patrol in the area.

Steven Calabro, a neighbor, told CBS News that he took photos of the burglars before they got away. They also attacked him with bear spray as he was trying to get them on camera. He said he gave all of the information to the police.

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“Yeah, it’s rough. It’s horrible,” Calabro said. “I don’t recommend it.”

Detectives don’t know if the two incidents are related.