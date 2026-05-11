Ex-Dodger Scott Erickson says he ‘wasn’t racing’ his ex-lover in his SUV when she killed two boys

Scott Erickson, former Dodgers pitcher, testified Monday in the civil trial brought by the parents of Mark and Jacob Iskander, two boys killed by Erickson’s former lover, Rebecca Grossman.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Former Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson said on the stand Monday that when his then-lover, Rebecca Grossman, killed two young brothers with her Mercedes in a Westlake Village crosswalk, he “wasn’t racing” with her.

Erickson was seeking to refute claims by the family of Grossman’s victims that he and Grossman were racing when she hit Mark and Jacob Iskander, ages 11 and 8. He testified that he “doesn’t know what happened” that day in September 2020 but acknowledged that he dodged the boys with his vehicle while Grossman, speeding behind him, did not.

Grossman 62, was convicted of second-degree murder in 2024 and is serving 15 years to life in prison for the boys’ deaths. She and Erickson are being sued in a wrongful death lawsuit by the boys’ parents, and Erickson was called to the witness stand on Monday in the civil trial in Van Nuys.

Advertisement

During the middle of the trial, Erickson was not present in court. Under questioning on Monday, he told jurors he was with a girlfriend in Mexico. But most of his testimony Monday related to his previous relationship with Grossman, co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation and wife of renowned surgeon Peter Grossman.

On the stand, Erickson, 58, admitted he deleted numerous messages he exchanged with Grossman after she hit the boys on Sept. 29. 2020. He also admitted that when police asked him to turn over the Mercedes he was driving the day of the crash, he gave them another vehicle instead.

According to testimony in the criminal trial, Erickson and Grossman were drinking margaritas at a local cantina before the pair got into their respective vehicles and headed to Grossman’s home to watch a presidential debate.

Advertisement

On the stand Monday, Erickson acknowledged messaging Grossman up until near the end of her murder trial in 2024.

“There’s my girl,” he wrote to her just days after the deadly crash.

The messages stopped, however, when her son told him to leave their family alone, he said.

The former World Series-winning pitcher did not testify in Grossman’s high-profile 2024 criminal trial.

Rebecca Grossman, left, at the Van Nuys Courthouse during her criminal trial in February 2024. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

In that proceeding, Grossman’s lawyers tried to pin the boys’ deaths on Erickson, claiming it was his SUV, not hers, that first struck the children. But the messages revealed during the criminal trial that the pair continued to show their affection even as her lawyers cast him as the unseen villain.

During Monday’s civil trial proceedings, Brian Panish, the attorney for the Iskander family, presented jurors with numerous WhatsApp messages that were sexual in nature that Erickson sent her after the crash, including, “Grossman, you make me feel like a sex crazy kid.”

Advertisement

He was also questioned about the large gaps of time between some of their exchanges, with the family’s attorney suggesting they had been deleted.

The retired pitcher, wearing a dark suit and a white dress shirt with no tie, denied any role in the boys’ deaths.

He did, though, admit he was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving for his role in the incident and the charge was later dropped after he made a public service video on driving.

California Ex-Dodger saw Rebecca Grossman fatally hit boys in crosswalk, former MLB player says on stand Former Major League Baseball player Royce Clayton took the stand Friday in the wrongful death civil trial of Rebecca Grossman, who fatally hit two boys with her car in a Westlake Village crosswalk in 2020.

Erickson and Grossman were driving separately down Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village when Mark and Jacob crossed the street with their mother and younger brother at Saddle Mountain Drive. Nancy Iskander, at the criminal trial, testified that she began to cross on inline skates with her youngest son, Zachary, next to her on his scooter. Mark, on a skateboard, and Jacob, also wearing inline skates, followed a little over an arm’s length behind.

Jakob and Mark Iskander

After the collision, the safety system on Grossman’s Mercedes SUV disabled the vehicle, which came to a stop one-third of a mile down the road. Testing showed her blood-alcohol content was 0.08% — the legal limit in California — three hours after the crash, according to testimony at both trials.

Advertisement

But Grossman wasn’t drinking alone, Panish reminded jurors on Monday. He peppered Erickson on the stand with questions about his drinking habits, and Erickson acknowledged drinking every day for the last 10 years. On the day of the crash, he was driving a powerful AMG model of Mercedes SUV, but later provided police his other Mercedes for inspection, he testified.

During Grossman’s criminal trial, a district attorney’s investigator testified that Erickson “cold plated” by using the same license plate for both vehicles.

Karim Iskander and wife Nancy Iskander at the courthouse. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Before the civil trial began, Erickson, through his lawyers, sought to blame Grossman for the entire incident, insisting he was going just over the 45 mph speed limit. But Panish has put on law enforcement witnesses testifying that data from Grossman’s Mercedes showed she was driving 70 to 80-plus mph before the collision, and got them to concede it was logical that Erickson was driving faster, as his vehicle was ahead of hers.

Erickson’s friend and former baseball player Royce Clayton said that, in the aftermath, Erickson called him and said he was watching Grossman being detained and “they were traveling at a high rate of speed.” She was directly behind him, and he said as he came up to this crosswalk, he saw the children, Clayton said, and he avoided them, but she hit them.

Clayton testified that Erickson told him that he and Grossman were “flying down” Triunfo Canyon Road when he swerved to avoid two boys in the crosswalk. He had also told jurors that Erickson was watching the aftermath of the crash unfold while hiding in a bush not far from the scene — but on the stand Monday, Erickson denied it.

Advertisement

The former baseball player also denied, when questioned by the Iskanders’ lawyer, that he told Clayton he was flying along, missed the boys and his then-girlfriend hit them.

“I was happy to safely make it through the intersection,” he testified. “I didn’t flee. I was driving down the road.”

