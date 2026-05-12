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California

Transnational burglary crew busted in Westlake Village, authorities say

Exterior of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it expects to find additional victims.
(Google street view)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
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Four men allegedly stole $100,000 worth of belongings from a home in Westlake Village in an organized burglary last week, police said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it expects to find additional victims, though none have yet been identified. The office believes the group responsible is part of a “transnational organized crime burglary crew” that is associated with at least one similar crime in Southern California, Det. Brian Koruda said in an email.

On May 5, a person returned to their Westlake Village home and found that the house had been ransacked and multiple things had been stolen. California Highway Patrol officers spotted one of the cars connected to the burglary in the Calabasas area and chased it until the car stopped and three people got out and ran. All three were eventually found and arrested. Los Angeles police stopped another suspect vehicle and arrested the driver.

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Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

California

Sophisticated ‘burglary tourists’ fly from South America to rob wealthy homes, LAPD says

Crews of thieves who travel from Chile and other South American nations for the purpose of stealing jewels and luxury goods are not new in Los Angeles, authorities say, but such heists “are way, way up.”

A search of the suspects’ cars revealed things connecting the four men to the burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

Javier Ricardo Pulido Ramirez, 41, Diego Cuervo, 39, Sergio Alejandro Paez Cuervo, 27, and Jesus Miguel Velez Hernandez, 35, were booked on charges of residential burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. Bail has been set at $500,000 for all of them.

For the last couple of years at least, groups of international thieves have been traveling to Southern California and burglarizing homes and stores before absconding back to their home countries. Several groups have been caught, including in Ventura County.

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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