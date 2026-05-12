Kern County fire captain arrested after allegedly sexually abusing minor for years

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Kern County fire captain was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor for years, according to authorities.

Christopher Wells, 45, allegedly assaulted a minor between 2014 and 2022, according to a Los Angeles Count Sheriff’s Department statement. The department began investigating the allegations on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed four counts of intercourse with a minor and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Wells was arrested on Apr. 29, with his bail set at $4 million, according to the statement.

Anyone with more information about this case has been asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org .

A spokesperson for Kern County told NBC Los Angeles that Wells was employed by the Kern County Fire Department in 2004 and that he is still a fire captain.

Advertisement

“Because this is an active investigation and personnel matter, we are limited in the information we can provide at this time,” the spokesperson said.