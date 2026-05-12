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Kern County fire captain arrested after allegedly sexually abusing minor for years

Kern County fire engines.
(Kern County Fire Dept.)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A Kern County fire captain was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor for years, according to authorities.

Christopher Wells, 45, allegedly assaulted a minor between 2014 and 2022, according to a Los Angeles Count Sheriff’s Department statement. The department began investigating the allegations on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed four counts of intercourse with a minor and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, according to the statement.

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Wells was arrested on Apr. 29, with his bail set at $4 million, according to the statement.

Anyone with more information about this case has been asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

A spokesperson for Kern County told NBC Los Angeles that Wells was employed by the Kern County Fire Department in 2004 and that he is still a fire captain.

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“Because this is an active investigation and personnel matter, we are limited in the information we can provide at this time,” the spokesperson said.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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