Bass holds lead in new L.A. mayoral poll, with Pratt and Raman neck and neck for runoff position

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is leading among likely voters, but not by a big enough margin to avoid a Nov. 3 runoff with either Spencer Pratt or Nithya Raman.

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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to hold the lead among likely voters in her bid for reelection, but not by a big enough margin to avoid a likely runoff with either Spencer Pratt and Nithya Raman, who are battling for second position, a new poll found.

The latest poll comes just three weeks before the June 2 primary, where the top two vote getters will advance to a Nov. 3 run off unless a candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.

Bass jumped to 30% support in the poll released Wednesday by Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics, up 10 points from the last poll conducted by the same group released in March. The new poll of 350 likely voters was conducted on May 9-10 — after a televised debate between Bass, Pratt and Raman — and has a margin of error of 5%.

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Pratt, the former reality TV star whose home burned in the Palisades fire, is now at 22% support, gaining 12 points from the last poll. Raman, a Los Angeles City Councilmember and former Bass ally, was in third at 20%, up 10 points from March and within the 5% margin of error with Pratt.

“It’s really up for grabs who will be in second spot,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

Tech entrepreneur Adam Miller was favored by about 7% and community organizer Rae Huang by roughly 4%.

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The poll showed a sharp reduction in undecided Angelenos as the primary closes in. More than 50% of voters were undecided in March when Emerson’s last poll was released. Now, that number has dwindled to just 16%.

But those 16% of undecided voters could play a big role in the outcome.

When undecided voters were asked who they would vote for if they had to make a choice, Raman leapfrogged Pratt — though by less than a percentage point, the poll found. Factoring in which way undecided voters were leaning, Bass would lead at 35%, Raman would follow at 23.3% and Pratt would garner 22.9%.

Left to right:Spencer Pratt ; Nithya Raman. (Associated Press; Los Angeles Times)

Bass is leading with women at 36%, while Pratt gets a plurality of men at 30%. Raman, meanwhile, was leading with younger voters, taking in 31% of voters under 40. Bass followed with 20%, and Pratt with 13%, the poll showed.

Bass dominated with older voters, getting 47% support from people over 60. Pratt had 25% of the over-60 vote and Raman trailed far behind with 6%.

Kimball said the poll showed that Pratt’s base was strong, but that Raman could still surpass him if she can turn out younger voters and those who are undecided.

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The Raman and Pratt campaigns didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Bass spokesman Alex Stack said the mayor’s camp looks “forward to winning the general election against either Nithya Raman or Spencer Pratt.”

Paul Mitchell, vice president of the bipartisan voter data firm Political Data Inc., questioned the accuracy of the poll, noting that 33% of those surveyed were Latino and 50% were over the age of 50.

Actual turnout among Latinos is likely to be 20%, he said, and 60% of voters will probably be over 50, Mitchell said, He said the the poll was “too young, too Latino, and too few people.”

