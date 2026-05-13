Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: QB Aaron Rodgers engineers a post-fire football game, our mega-guide to Route 66 and more big stories
Advertisement
California

Ex-gubernatorial candidate Stephen Cloobeck arrested in Los Angeles County

Stephen Cloobeck at an event.
Stephen Cloobeck attends an election night watch party in Beverly Hills in November 2024.
(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Real estate developer and former gubernatorial candidate Stephen Cloobeck, who exited the race in November, was arrested in Los Angeles County on Tuesday.

Jail records show Cloobeck, 64, was arrested before 11 a.m. and booked at the West Hollywood station on $300,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail booking records.

He was freed at 1:17 p.m. that afternoon, according to jail records.

Details on why Cloobeck was arrested were not immediately available.

For a short time, Cloobeck was among the crowded field running for state governor.

But he bowed out in November, announcing on CNN he was throwing his support behind then-Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Advertisement

It was the philanthropist’s first-ever political campaign, which he funded through a fortune amassed in the real estate industry. In a UC Berkeley poll co-sponsored by The Times last fall, Cloobeck received less than half of 1% of the support of registered voters.

Cloobeck said he had launched his run because he could not find a single qualified candidate — until he endorsed Swalwell.

Swalwell exited the race and resigned from Congress amid a sex scandal last month.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement