Grand fire burns in Chino Hills, spurring evacuation orders

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Evacuation orders were issued in Chino Hills Wednesday evening after a vegetation fire ignited near Grand Avenue Park around 7 p.m.

An hour later, the blaze had burned 30 acres, prompting officials to urge residents living on Mill Stream Drive, Falling Star Lane, Valley View Lane and Sweet Grass Lane to leave their homes immediately. An evacuation center for residents and pets has been opened at the Chino Hills Community Center, at 14250 Peyton Drive.

California California wildfires map Track wildfire origins, perimeters and air pollution with the L.A. Times California wildfires map.

The fire has the potential to spread to 200 acres and is burning north, threatening structures, Chino Valley Fire reported shortly before 8 p.m. Ground crews and water-dropping helicopters are working together to get a handle on the blaze.

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Road closures are in effect at Chino Hills Parkway and Falling Star Lane, and Chino Hills Parkway and Country Walk.

The National Weather Service warned Wednesday that moderate to locally strong winds and low humidity would elevate the risk of fire in inland areas of L.A. County this week. Chino Hills is just to the east of the L.A. County border.

The highest risk of fire weather is currently expected on Saturday and Sunday, when winds of 15 to 30 mph are expected, with isolated gusts up to 50 mph.