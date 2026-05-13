Drug counselor who sold Matthew Perry fatal dose of ketamine handed prison sentence

Matthew Perry speaks during the 28th Annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 22, 2023.

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A former producer and drug counselor who distributed the ketamine that killed Matthew Perry was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison.

Erik Fleming pleaded guilty in August 2024 to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Prosecutors had asked for a two and a half year prison sentence; Fleming’s attorneys asked for three months, followed by three years of supervised release.

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Fleming admitted in his plea agreement that he distributed the ketamine that killed Perry in October 2023. He also admitted to obtaining the ketamine from Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine queen,” and to distributing 50 vials of ketamine to the actor’s live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

Sangha, 42, was one of five people charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine to Perry, who died from acute effects of the drug. Sangha was sentenced last month to 15 years in prison.

Salvador Plasencia, a former physician who supplied ketamine to Perry in the weeks leading up to his death was sentenced to serve 30 months — about two and a half years — in prison. Mark Chavez, another former doctor who played a role in providing the actor ketamine, was sentenced to eight months of house arrest.

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Perry’s former personal assistant, Iwamasa, has not yet been sentenced.

In a six-page letter to the judge ahead of sentencing, Fleming said he felt “overwhelmed with grief and shame” upon learning of Perry’s death and apologized to the actor’s family.

He said he’d obtained the ketamine for Perry, “because I wanted the money and because I thought I was doing a favor for a friend.”

“As a certified drug counselor and addict, I knew it was illegal and wrong to distribute black market drugs,” Fleming wrote. “I had met Matt a few times and knew about his struggles with substance abuse. I should never have agreed to acquire ketamine for Matt.”