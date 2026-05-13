Millions of dollars in scholarships are available to high school students. Here’s how to get funding

Seniors get ready for the Maywood Academy High School graduation ceremony at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park on June 12, 2025.

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With only about a month left before graduation, eligible high school seniors across Los Angeles County still have time to claim scholarship funding worth up to $1,500 to pay for college, trade school or other education expenses.

The scholarships are administered through the California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program under the state treasurer’s office. It’s an account program that was created in 2022 to make it easier for students and families to afford higher education and other career programs.

“These scholarships send a powerful message to families across our state: We believe in our young people, we are investing in their future, and we want every student to know that college or career training is within reach,” California State Treasurer Fiona Ma said in a statement.

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Unlike many other scholarships, students are eligible for the funds without having to submit an essay, meet a minimum GPA or provide recommendation letters.

In Los Angeles County, approximately 68% of public high school students are eligible for the scholarships, with more than $465 million in financial aid available countywide, according to program officials.

Eligible public school students can receive one-time scholarships worth up to $1,500, while children born in California on or after July 1, 2022, may qualify for scholarship funds worth up to $175 that they can get when they reach college age.

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Here’s how public school seniors can check their eligibility and sign up to claim their scholarship funds.

What makes a student eligible for the scholarship?

Scholarship funds are available for children born in California on or after July 1, 2022, for use when they turn 17 years old and are enrolled in an accredited institution, or for students already enrolled in high school and preparing to go to a college or trade school.

For more information on the eligibility of newborns and young children, visit the CalKIDS website.

Eligibility for scholarships for high school students is determined by the California Department of Education.

To be considered for eligibility a student must:



Have been enrolled on the first Wednesday in October, according to the state department;

Identify as an English learner or low-income student by the state local control funding formula (for assistance on this identification, reach out to your student’s school);

Be enrolled in grade 1 or higher during the 2021-2022 academic year;

And be enrolled in grade 1 during the 2022-23 academic year and enrolled every school year after, with the ability to claim their account when they reach 2nd grade or later.

Scholarship award amounts for students

Eligible students will be awarded a scholarship of $500.

Additional scholarship funding is available for:



Students identified as foster youth, who will receive an additional one-time $500 contribution deposited into their account.

Students identified as homeless, who will receive an additional one-time $500 contribution deposited into their account.

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How to check a student’s eligibility

Students and families can check eligibility online by visiting the CalKIDS website and following the prompts of the “eligibility tool.”

In order to confirm eligibility, a student needs a “Statewide Student Identifier,” or SSID number, which is typically found on report cards, transcripts or a student’s school portal. For assistance locating the SSID, contact the student’s school directly.

How to claim a CalKIDS Scholarship account

To claim a CalKIDS Scholarship account, students need:



The name of the county where the student attended school during the academic years from 2021 to 2024. For a complete chart of the academic year followed by the grade and date, visit the CalKIDS website;

Their date of birth;

A Statewide Student Identifier number.

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How to access the scholarship funds

Available scholarship funds can be accessed by logging on to the CalKIDS website.

Students age 17 or older can request a distribution of funds when they are enrolled in courses at an accredited institution that accepts federal student aid. That is where the funds will be sent to cover qualifying expenses.

What can the scholarship funding be used for?

Once awarded, the scholarship money can be used for:

