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13 people injured, including 1 in critical condition after bus crash in Santa Clarita

An overview of the scene of a bush crash in Santa Clarita
An investigation is underway after 13 people were injured Wednesday morning, May 13, 2026, at least one critically, in a collision involving a city bus and a gravel truck in Santa Clarita.
(KTLA)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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  • Thirteen passengers were injured when a Santa Clarita Transit bus collided with a gravel big rig and potentially a sedan Wednesday morning in Santa Clarita, authorities confirmed.
  • Video footage provided by KTLA showed a Santa Clarita Transit bus on its side near the corner of Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway.

Thirteen passengers were injured when a bus collided with a gravel big rig and potentially another vehicle Wednesday morning in Santa Clarita, authorities confirmed.

Law enforcement officials provided few details, but video footage provided by KTLA showed a Santa Clarita Transit bus on its side near the corner of Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a mass casualty event around 9:30 a.m.

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The department confirmed that 13 individuals were injured. One person is listed in critical condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

The bulk of the bus’ damage was to its side, according to photos from the scene. Part of the big rig was also on its side while the front end sustained damage.

The front wheels of the trailer appear to be on top of an unidentified sedan, which also suffered front-end damage.

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Santa Clarita Transit officials did not immediately return a call, but the department issued an alert on social media regarding closures.

All eastbound trips near the intersection are detouring as delays are expected.

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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