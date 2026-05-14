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California

SoCal man sold $80 million in cannabis products and didn’t report it, state prosecutors say

Money seized from Pin Hsien Hsu, who operated about 30 unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in LA, Orange and SB counties.
Money seized from Pin Hsien Hsu, who operated about 30 unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties.
(California Attorney General’s office)
Hannah Fry.
By Hannah Fry
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A man who operated unlicensed marijuana dispensaries across Southern California is facing dozens of felony charges for evading $7.1 million in taxes, according to state prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege that between April 2019 and November 2022, Pin Hsien Hsu, 46, operated about 30 unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties, failed to file sales tax returns and didn’t report about $80 million in sales.

“Tax evasion is not a victimless crime,” Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said during a news conference on Wednesday. “When someone intentionally cheats the system and refuses to pay what they legally owe the consequences are felt by all of us. That’s money that should be going towards schools, towards public safety, towards transportation and healthcare and other essential services Californians rely on every single day.”

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Cannabis and paraphernalia seized from Pin Hsien Hsu's cannabis dispensaries
Cannabis and paraphernalia seized from Pin Hsien Hsu’s cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties.
(California Attorney General’s office)

It is not clear if Hsu has entered a plea or if he is being represented by an attorney. He could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

Investigators executed search warrants at the businesses and seized about $2.2 million in cash, 125 pounds of cannabis products including plastic bags stuffed with marijuana, 62 electronic devices and 14 boxes of related evidence, according to the attorney general’s office.

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California

L.A. cannabis businesses owe $400 million. The city may get only $30 million

Based on a projection that about half of eligible cannabis businesses would take part in the program, the city would collect about $30 million in back taxes while waiving about $25 million in penalties.

A review of accounts at Wells Fargo and Bank of America showed deposits that exceeded $25,000 each month between January 2019 and February 2023, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors charged Hsu with 66 counts, including failing to file a sales tax return, engaging in business without a permit and money laundering. Hsu is also facing a white collar crime enhancement alleging tax losses of more than $500,000, according to the complaint.

If convicted of all charges, he faces more than 50 years in state prison.

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Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. In 2020, she was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

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