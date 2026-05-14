A former Becerra aide pleaded guilty in a fraud case. I still have questions
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- Becerra has forcefully denied wrongdoing, calling it a ‘gut punch’ that his advisors allegedly betrayed him.
- The other candidates for governor have tried to use the case against Becerra, who has held a slim lead in the polls.
SACRAMENTO — Dana Williamson, one of the political heavyweights at the center of a financial scandal involving gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra, looked shell-shocked Thursday morning in a federal courtroom in downtown Sacramento, as most folks do when bad choices collide with the hard realities of the justice system.
A thousand-yard stare in her eyes, Williamson responded “guilty” three times in a voice that required a microphone to be heard as the judge walked her through a plea deal reached days before with the U.S. Department of Justice. She likely won’t be sentenced until fall (possibly close to the general election) but will — again just a likely here — at best face home confinement and at worst upwards of three years in prison.
It’s a colossal fall for a woman who wasn’t so much a consultant as a political operative to Becerra, Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Gov. Jerry Brown and a slew of companies including Meta and PG&E. She was known at the Capitol as a woman who got things done, sometimes with finesse, sometimes not.
It was her savvy and ability to deliver whatever was needed through her deep connections and knowledge of the complicated structures — official and cultural — that govern the California halls of power that makes her predicament all the more confounding. Especially because, far from stealing money for self-enrichment, she actually paid money to be part of this scheme.
That alone, to me, raises questions.
Though Williamson’s guilty plea may seem like an ending to the saga, it shouldn’t be because there’s still a lot lurking in the dark corners of this deal.
Dana Williamson’s federal corruption case is taking center stage in the governor’s race.
If Becerra makes it past the primary, which seems (I’ll use that word again) likely, voters have a right to know.
Here’s the simple backstory, according to court documents. Becerra’s close aide, Sean McCluskie, took a pay cut to remain with his boss when he moved to Washington, D.C., to become President Biden’s Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Strapped for cash, McCluskie asked Williamson to receive money from Becerra’s dormant campaign account — which Becerra was legally not allowed to manage while holding federal office — and pass it through a bunch of other accounts before giving it to McCluskie’s wife as payment for a non-existent job.
Williamson’s attorney, McGregor Scott, said Thursday that Williamson received $7,500 each month from the Becerra account and added $2,500 from her own funds before sending it on to ultimately reach McCluskie — for a total of $10,000 a month.
McCluskie was “living on a government salary,” Scott said Thursday after court. “Wife is home with the kids. They didn’t have enough money, and that’s where this all originated. [Williamson] was simply trying to help a friend in a pinch as best she could.”
Scott, a former Bush and Trump United States attorney, managed to get Williamson’s orginal 23-count indictment knocked down to the Becerra account issue, along with lying to the FBI and filing a false tax return.
McCluskie entered his own guilty plea in the case last November, and is scheduled to be sentenced, along with the third lobbyist, in June.
Becerra, who is a slim-margin front runner for governor, was the victim in this case — or more precisely, his state campaign bank account was, according to court documents.
There has never been any indication that Becerra was investigated as a participant, and he has forcefully denied wrongdoing, calling it a “gut punch” that his advisers allegedly betrayed him.
That, of course, hasn’t stopped the other candidates from using the case against him.
“My opponents have spent millions spreading lies to purposefully mislead voters,” he wrote Thursday on social media. “Today confirms what I have said from day one: I did nothing wrong. Case closed.”
Meanwhile, Scott, the attorney, also said Thursday that Williamson assumed, based on her conversations with McCluskie, that McCluskie had spoken to Becerra about the concept of the money transfer. Text messages in court records show a brief and ambiguous exchange between McCluskie and Williamson that backs that up.
Scott said that Williamson never spoke directly with Becerra about the scheme.
That leaves the distinct possibility that Williamson believed Becerra knew what was happening — but never asked him. Dumb? Maybe. But Williamson isn’t usually dumb.
“The understanding that McCluskie conveyed to my client was it was OK to proceed,” Scott said.
A bombshell fraud case takes the spotlight in California’s high-stakes race for governor
Xavier Becerra is under attack in California’s governor’s race after his trusted advisor Sean McCluskie pleaded guilty in December to stealing from Becerra’s campaign account.
Becerra has repeatedly said he believed the $10,000 a month was a legitimate fee being paid to manage the funds in the dormant account while he could not — though that is an amount above what is usual for such work, as my colleague Dakota Smith has reported.
Becerra has also repeatedly used some variation of the “case closed” line, seemingly hoping to move past this scandal without further answers.
But at the very least, it deserves some kind of mea culpa from Becerra or lessons learned, a more robust conversation than the brush-off it’s been getting. Because either McCluskie is one heck of a con man who rolled both Becerra and Williamson, making both believe what was happening was kosher with entirely different tales, or someone isn’t being entirely honest.
Did Becerra never question why an account with almost no activity was costing so much to manage? Did he never wonder what Williamson was doing to earn all that money? Should he, with his decades of legal and political experience, have seen red flags even with a trusted adviser? Or is Williamson, facing sentencing, just trying to paint herself in a sympathetic light?
“I’m not trying to paint my client as a victim,” McGregor said. “She’s accepted responsibility today for what she did by pleading guilty. She’s now a felon. So you know, we’re not trying to do anything to dance away from that.”
Williamson may be done dancing, but the music’s still playing, and the fancy footwork of politics continues.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
Williamson’s guilty plea leaves fundamental questions unanswered about what Becerra genuinely knew regarding the financial arrangements involving his dormant campaign account, particularly given her apparent belief that McCluskie had already discussed the matter with him.
The peculiarity that Williamson contributed $2,500 of her own money monthly to supplement funds received from Becerra’s account suggests complexity in assigning culpability that extends beyond simple criminal fraud and raises questions about her actual motivations.
Either McCluskie successfully deceived both Becerra and Williamson with conflicting narratives about the arrangement’s legitimacy, or one party is being less than forthright about their knowledge and involvement in the scheme.
Becerra, with his extensive legal and political background spanning decades, bears responsibility for exercising greater scrutiny regarding why managing a largely inactive account commanded significantly higher fees than standard professional rates.
Becerra’s repeated insistence that the matter is “case closed” without offering substantive reflection on what occurred or how such a breach of trust by trusted advisers could happen represents an insufficient response to voters’ legitimate concerns about his judgment.
Different views on the topic
McCluskie, not Williamson, originated and actively pursued the scheme to divert funds from Becerra’s campaign account, repeatedly pressing Williamson through text messages, phone calls, and in-person meetings to facilitate the arrangement[1][3].
Williamson’s attorney emphasized that McCluskie was the architect of the fraud, with evidence showing that when Williamson proposed personally paying McCluskie from her own resources to resolve the situation, McCluskie refused and continued pushing for the scheme to proceed[1].
Becerra was the victim whose campaign account was targeted, with court documents establishing that McCluskie deliberately misled him about the true purpose and beneficiary of the payments being withdrawn[1][2].
While McCluskie informed Becerra that his wife would work for Williamson and that campaign funds would be involved, he deliberately concealed that the money would ultimately benefit McCluskie himself through a nonexistent job, constituting a calculated deception of his employer[3].
McCluskie’s financial desperation was a legitimate motivating factor, having accepted a substantial salary reduction to follow Becerra to Washington when Becerra became Secretary of Health and Human Services, leaving his family in California with inadequate income[2][3].
Becerra’s approval of the $10,000 monthly management fees reflected reasonable business judgment, as such payments for managing campaign accounts are standard practice and nothing about the arrangement appeared improper on its face[2].