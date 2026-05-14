House fire in Montebello leaves one dead, authorities start arson investigation

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One person died and two others were critically injured in a house fire early Thursday in Montebello that police are now investigating for possible arson.

The Montebello Police Department has several detectives and arson investigators working on the case, mentioning “suspicious circumstances” around the fire, according to a news release from the agency.

About 4:30 a.m., Montebello police received a 911 call reporting a house fire in the 100 block of South 5th Street, Montebello Police Chief Luis Lopez said at a news conference from the scene Thursday morning. Further reports indicated “there was possibly somebody on fire,” he said.

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When officers arrived, the home was on fire and a man and woman were outside the home with burns, he said. Officers then requested the fire department for help.

The man, who had parked two blocks away from the home, tried to leave the scene despite his injuries but was stopped by officers, Lopez said.

He and the woman were taken to the hospital and were listed in critical condition, Lopez said. Detectives are now investigating if the fire was the result of domestic violence.

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None of the fire victims were identified.