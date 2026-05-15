Report: Conditions at immigrant detention centers in California have worsened under Trump

The GEO Adelanto ICE Processing Center in 2025. It was one of the immigration detention facilities examined in a new report by the California Department of Justice.

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A new report by the California Department of Justice found that conditions at immigrant detention facilities in the state have worsened as surging arrests under the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign led to overcrowding and insufficient medical care.

For the report, which was released Friday, California Justice Department staff, along with correctional and healthcare experts, toured all seven facilities that existed in 2025 (an eighth facility, the Central Valley Annex in McFarland, began receiving detainees in April). The team analyzed internal documents and detainee records, and interviewed detention staff and 194 detainees.

“The Trump Administration’s mass deportation campaign has led to a shocking increase in detainee populations — and facilities have been alarmingly unprepared to meet this new demand,” said Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta in a statement. “During their inspections, my team found evidence of inadequate medical care and heard countless reports of disturbing, unsafe, and unsanitary conditions and a lack of basic necessities.”

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Bonta was scheduled to discuss the report’s findings at a news conference Friday morning.

The inspections were possible because California enacted a law during the first Trump administration requiring state oversight and public reports detailing the conditions of immigrant detention facilities. This is the fifth report released by the California Department of Justice since 2019.

Such reports have taken on outsized significance as the Trump administration has whittled down the Department of Homeland Security’s own oversight mechanisms; for example, it has gutted staff at the offices of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and the Immigrant Detention Ombudsman.

According to the report, the detainee population in California grew 162%, from 2,300 to more than 6,000 detainees, between site visits in 2023 and those in 2025. Most detainees had no criminal history and were classified as low security.

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Collectively, the facilities have capacity to hold up to nearly 8,200 detainees. Six people have died in ICE custody in California since the start of 2025.

Inspectors found that staffing levels failed to keep pace with the growing numbers of detainees, particularly at the California City and Adelanto facilities. The Trump administration has limited access to bond, including for vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women and people with serious medical conditions.

The intake process for new detainees, which includes a medical and mental health screening, is supposed to take place within 12 hours of their arrival. But detainees at several facilities reported waiting days or weeks before receiving their classification, housing assignment and medical screening, the report says. While waiting, some slept on the floor without access to water and other basic necessities.

At the Adelanto facility, detainees said water coolers remained empty for hours. Justice Department staff saw murky drinking water come out of the tap in the women’s housing unit.

At the Golden State Annex in McFarland and at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield, detainees said they spent at least $50 per week on commissary items so they wouldn’t go hungry. Across most facilities, detainees reported improperly cooked food, a lack of dietary or allergy accommodations and irregular mealtimes.

Detainees at all facilities reported delays in medical treatment, including emergency care, which led to preventable crises. At Mesa Verde, for example, the report says that “Medical care delays, including specialty care and referrals, were widespread and appeared to be caused by delays in approvals by ICE Health Service Corps and cancelled or dropped referrals due to transfers between facilities.”

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Basic necessities are also an issue, according to the report. At the California City facility, detainees said they got so cold that they cut the ends off socks to make improvised sleeves and covered the air vents in their cells with sheets of paper.

According to the report, Otay Mesa is the only detention center in California with a policy requiring that detainees be strip searched after being visited by anyone other than their attorney. Detainees there have long said the practice is dehumanizing and invasive.

The state law requiring the detention facility inspections expires next year. A bill by State Sen. María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) would make the inspections permanent. Another state bill, by Sen. Steve Padilla (D-San Diego), would prevent the excessive markup of products sold at detention center commissaries, where many items are sold at an inflated value.