Tustin police search for shooter who killed a 42-year-old woman

Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old woman Thursday evening near 17th Street and Yorba Street in Tustin.

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Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old woman Thursday evening in Tustin.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive by officers who responded about 6 p.m. Thursday to a report of gunshots near 17th Street and Yorba Street, according to a news release from the Tustin Police Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man fleeing the area after the shooting, describing him as wearing all black and driving a dark-colored older sedan, the department said. No other details about the man were shared publicly.

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The investigation and search remain ongoing, but detectives said they believe this was an isolated incident with no threat to the general public.

Police requested anyone with information about the shooting or the man seen leaving the scene to contact Det. Chelsea Harris at (714) 426-2427.