L.A. County health officials confirm fifth measles case this year

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The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed measles case in a resident who recently traveled internationally, the agency said in a release Saturday.

This is the fifth measles case identified by the county this year as outbreaks increase across the U.S. and globally.

The infected resident arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday on Alaska Airlines Flight 1354. Other travelers at Tom Bradley International Terminal B that day between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. may have been exposed to the virus, officials said.

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California Another California baby gets measles. How can kids be protected? So far this year, 1,814 measles cases have been confirmed nationwide — including 48 in California. That national count is fast approaching the 2,288 cases in all of last year.

Public health officials are advising residents to check their immunization status and watch for symptoms if exposed. The measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is the most effective protection from measles, according to the public health department.

“As measles cases increase, it is important that residents take steps to make sure they are fully protected,” L.A. County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a statement. “The MMR vaccine is the safest and most reliable way to prevent measles and protect yourself, your family, and your community.”

In coordination with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, L.A. County Public Health will notify travelers seated near the infected person on the flight.

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Affected travelers are at risk of developing measles from seven to 21 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include rash, fever, cough and red, watery eyes.

Measles can lead to complications including pneumonia, brain swelling and even death. Those with symptoms should notify their healthcare facility before visiting, officials said.

So far this year, 1,814 measles cases have been confirmed nationwide, including 48 in California.

In January, health officials recorded the most amount of cases since the U.S. achieved elimination of the virus in 2000.