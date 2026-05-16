Photos: Gustavo Dudamel, L.A. Phil music director, honored at 2026 USC commencement ceremony
Fireworks and drones were part of the show as more than 18,000 degrees were awarded to the 2026 graduating class at USC on Thursday.
Gustavo Dudamel, the world-renowned music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted the USC band and also delivered the keynote address.
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Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. He was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography, and his work as a photographer and videographer has also been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn.
Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography. He was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography.
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