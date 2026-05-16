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Photos: Gustavo Dudamel, L.A. Phil music director, honored at 2026 USC commencement ceremony

USC graduates attend their 2026 commencement ceremony with some holding up an arm.
USC graduates attend their 2026 commencement ceremony at the Coliseum on Thursday in Los Angeles.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA -- OCTOBER 08, 2019: Metpro 2019. Jason Armond. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Genaro Molina, of Photo stands for a portrait
By Jason Armond and Genaro Molina
Gustavo Dudamel delivers keynote address at USC’s 143rd commencement ceremony

Fireworks and drones were part of the show as more than 18,000 degrees were awarded to the 2026 graduating class at USC on Thursday.

Gustavo Dudamel, the world-renowned music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted the USC band and also delivered the keynote address.

Take a look.

Parents, friends and relatives of graduates snap photos and wave baby pictures of graduates.
Parents, friends and relatives of graduates snap photos and wave baby pictures of graduates during the USC Annenberg commencement ceremony in Alumni Park at USC in Los Angeles on Thursday.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
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USC graduates watch the fireworks at the end of their 2026 commencement ceremony.
USC graduates watch the fireworks at the end of the 2026 commencement ceremony at the Coliseum on Thursday.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
In a crimson robe, Gustavo Dudamel directs the USC band at the 2026 commencement ceremony while graduates look on.
Gustavo Dudamel, music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic, directs the USC band at the 2026 commencement ceremony at the Coliseum.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A family member of student commencement speaker Malique "Kash" Amos stands and waves arms during his speech.
A family member of student commencement speaker Malique “Kash” Amos celebrates during his speech at USC’s ceremony.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
USC graduates walk down steps into the Coliseum for the commencement ceremony.
USC graduates walk into the Coliseum for the commencement ceremony.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
USC graduates watch the drone show at the end of the commencement ceremony.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Rosaura Wardsworth and Lizbeth Maylin Solorzano celebrate.
Rosaura Wardsworth, center left, and Lizbeth Maylin Solorzano celebrate the completion of their master’s degrees in specialized journalism during the commencement ceremony.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
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A group of graduates takes a selfie before the commencement ceremony.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Jessica To, foreground, hugs her professor Burghardt Tenderich while other graduates look on at the commencement ceremony.
Jessica To hugs her professor Burghardt Tenderich at the commencement ceremony.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

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Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. He was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography, and his work as a photographer and videographer has also been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn.

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography. He was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography.

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