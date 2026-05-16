Photos: Gustavo Dudamel, L.A. Phil music director, honored at 2026 USC commencement ceremony

Gustavo Dudamel delivers keynote address at USC’s 143rd commencement ceremony

Fireworks and drones were part of the show as more than 18,000 degrees were awarded to the 2026 graduating class at USC on Thursday.

Gustavo Dudamel, the world-renowned music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted the USC band and also delivered the keynote address.

Take a look.

Parents, friends and relatives of graduates snap photos and wave baby pictures of graduates during the USC Annenberg commencement ceremony in Alumni Park at USC in Los Angeles on Thursday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

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USC graduates watch the fireworks at the end of the 2026 commencement ceremony at the Coliseum on Thursday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Gustavo Dudamel, music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic, directs the USC band at the 2026 commencement ceremony at the Coliseum. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A family member of student commencement speaker Malique “Kash” Amos celebrates during his speech at USC’s ceremony. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

USC graduates walk into the Coliseum for the commencement ceremony. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

USC graduates watch the drone show at the end of the commencement ceremony. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Rosaura Wardsworth, center left, and Lizbeth Maylin Solorzano celebrate the completion of their master’s degrees in specialized journalism during the commencement ceremony. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

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A group of graduates takes a selfie before the commencement ceremony. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)