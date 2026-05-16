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Woman killed in Santa Monica after crawling under Metro bus

A woman was killed after she apparently crawled underneath a Metro bus in Santa Monica on Friday afternoon.
A woman was killed after she apparently crawled underneath a Metro bus in Santa Monica on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
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A woman was killed after crawling under a stopped Metro bus in Santa Monica on Friday afternoon, local investigators said.

Early findings from the Santa Monica Police Department say the woman suffered fatal injuries as the bus pulled away from its stop at Main Street and Ocean Park Boulevard.

The Santa Monica Police Department and Santa Monica Fire Department responded to a collision around 2 p.m. on Friday involving a pedestrian and a bus. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Newport Beach, CA -May 12, 2026: Tommi Jo Mejer, center, 50, of Aliso Viejo, appears in court with attorneys Paul Meyer, left, and Lolita Kirk, right, at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Mejer is facing charges including child endangerment, accessory after the fact to a crime, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, loaning a motor vehicle to an unlicensed driver, providing false information to a peace officer and upgraded involuntary manslaughter allegations after an 81-year-old Vietnam veteran injured in a Lake Forest e-motorcycle collision died. A press response was released stating: Paul S. Meyer and Lolita Kirk, attorneys for Tommi Mejer, stated: "Tommi Mejer is anguished over the terrible accident. She sends her deepest condolences and sorrow over this tragedy. This has been devastating for everyone. It is premature to make any other statement." (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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O.C. mom faces charges after son on e-motorcycle allegedly struck, fatally injured 81-year-old

Prosecutors allege Tommi Jo Mejer’s 14-year-old son struck the Vietnam War veteran, 81, with his e-motorcycle in Lake Forest last month, delivering fatal injuries.

Investigators believe the woman was homeless, according to Lt. Lewis Gilmore of the Santa Monica police.

At this point in the investigation, there is no sign the bus operator was impaired or distracted, police said.

According to a release from Santa Monica officials on Friday morning, security footage from a nearby business captured the woman moving underneath the Metro bus prior to the accident.

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“Preliminary investigation indicates the Metro bus was stopped when the pedestrian moved underneath,” the release said. “As the bus pulled away from the stop, the pedestrian was struck and sustained fatal injuries.”

The Metro bus operator remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators following the incident, officials said. The bus was traveling westbound on the 33 Line at the time.

Main Street was closed between Ocean Park Boulevard and Hollister Avenue, disrupting traffic for several hours during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

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Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

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