3 dead in Oakland after speeding driver crashes into crowd

Corner of 85th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland, where authorities said three people were killed Saturday night when a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians.

Three people were killed when a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians Saturday night in Oakland, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department said the crash occurred at 11:15 p.m at 85th Avenue and International Boulevard. Three people were killed at the scene, and three others, including two in critical condition, were taken to local hospitals.

Two other pedestrians suffered minor injuries.

The Associated Press reported that a driver crashed into several cars and struck multiple pedestrians. The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was stopped and detained by civilians, fire officials told The Times.

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The Oakland Police Department is expected to provide more information later today.

