San Diego police swarm Islamic center amid reports of active shooter

Dec. 2016 photo from outside the Islamic Center of San Diego.

San Diego police Monday swarmed an Islamic center and mosque amid reports of an active shooter in the area.

It was unclear the extent of the injuries, but police urged people to avoid the area near a mosque in the Clairemont district. Scores of officers were on the scene, according to TV footage.

“I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement. Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area,” San Diego mayor Todd Gloria said on X.

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Officials urged people in the area to shelter in place near the mosque at 7050 Eckstrom Avenue.