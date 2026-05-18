Santa Monica kidnapping suspect arrested after police shooting

An investigation is underway after Santa Monica police officers pursued a kidnapping suspect in South Los Angeles on Monday morning.

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A suspected kidnapper wanted by Santa Monica police was arrested following a car chase and shooting Monday morning, officials said.

About 3:15 a.m., Santa Monica police officers spotted a person connected to an ongoing kidnapping investigation involving an adult in the city, police said in a news release.

The person fled police in a vehicle, starting a pursuit that led into South Los Angeles, ending near a parking structure in the 900 block of West 85th Street, police said. Officers shot at the suspect, who was taken into custody, police said. The department said no one was injured.

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The department did not say why its officers opened fire. No other information about the incident was immediately available.

The adult victim was not with the suspect at the time of the incident, officials said.

Los Angeles police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident, according to KABC.